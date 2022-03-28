Canada booking World Cup 2022 spot will "change the country forever"

"It will change the country forever and our sport forever,” said Canada coach John Herdman in the immediate aftermath of the 4-0 win over Jamaica . “We have got to capture the moment. This is what I am saying. Our leaders, the organization, we have to capture this moment and we will set this country up for the next 20 or 30 years."

None of these facts were close to being realities prior to the autumn. Yet there is a groundswell of support for Canadian soccer that has never been experienced before.

Millions watched on TV. More than 29,000 packed Toronto FC ’s home ground in what was a record crowd for a men’s national team game in the venue’s history. They watched a Canadian men’s team put four goals past Jamaica in a final-round World Cup qualifier.

The scenes Sunday at BMO Field after the Canadian men’s national team officially qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 were surreal. After so many years of heartbreak and “what ifs?” this team finally overcame the obstacles and celebrated accordingly.

BMO was LIT at the full-time whistle!! 🔥🇨🇦 We are Canada. And together, #WeCan . #CANMNT #WCQ pic.twitter.com/q0YLoPtmcr

“I take example of our neighbors the USA,” former national team player Patrice Bernier told MLSsoccer.com. “They have been at several World Cups since 1994 and that has generated most likely probably hundreds of millions of dollars just by going to the World Cup. Then after that, it is the boost, the engagement, the sponsors that now want to connect, collaborate, be part of the movement and that allows for everything to be put into grassroots soccer, coaching, infrastructures, growing the leagues, the clubs, the women's game, all of that."

That influx of cash will have lasting ramifications on the sport in Canada.

With FIFA paying Canada Soccer a windfall of approximately $15 million, that is a far cry from the federation’s usual budget. Normally, it receives around $4 million per year via the federal government.

The impact of this qualification may not be felt for years. But in the moment, it’s a wonderful achievement for this group of players.

From taking eight of 12 points from Mexico and the United States to going 11 games unbeaten in the Octagonal, while maintaining the best attack and defense in Concacaf, it’s been a rapid rise.

No one in Canada foresaw this dominant of a qualifying cycle. The talent was always apparent, yet the execution was lacking. It was the story of Canadian soccer for decades. Despite winning the Gold Cup in 2000 or reaching the semifinals in 2007 before losing controversially to the US, it never translated to a World Cup berth.

The likes of Bernier, Paul Stalteri, Julian de Guzman, Tomasz Radzinski and Craig Forrest all played in top-five European leagues. Dwayne De Rosario was also excelling in MLS during his prime in the 2000s, so it was not always a talent issue.

“I think everybody was skeptical,” said Bernier, a CF Montréal all-time great. “Our past has told us and having been a part of it, that there has always been a hump. There has always been an obstacle. There has always been a frustrating or a dark moment that told us, again, we are not going again.