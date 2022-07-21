Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC?

After a 3-1 loss to rivals CF Montréal on August 27, 2021, Toronto FC president Bill Manning decided that the club needed a major overhaul. The team wasn’t going in the direction that it needed to be, and Bob Bradley, who was appointed head coach and sporting director in November, was hired to quickly overturn the roster and save the sinking ship.

“The first period in the winter was a starting point,” explained Bradley from the BMO Training Ground last week. “A lot of it was that there were just different issues with players, some of whom were, in a way, already halfway out the door by the time I arrived, so a lot of it was just trying to get that part out of the way. Then you get going trying to implement ideas, playing style, get results, and then you know that when you get into the next [transfer] window, you have to use it in a smart way and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

With more players outgoing than incoming, the first part of the year was always going to be difficult, fielding a roster comprised mostly of young players. Expectations were low as the team searched for new long-term quality solutions to add to its core moving forward.

Since then, it’s been a tumultuous makeover for the Reds. Over the past year, the club have seen 20 players depart and have gone through a pair of coaching changes.

Now suddenly, the buzz around Toronto FC is back and expectations are once again sky-high for a franchise that made three MLS Cup Finals appearances in four years just a few seasons ago (2016-2019).

“We think it’s going to be really strong, it has been already,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning told MLSsoccer.com last month when asked about the reception he anticipates Insigne will receive. “You kind of gauge little things, incoming comments, once we announced him, the renewal ratio all of a sudden jumped really high because fans were excited to see us make a signing of that magnitude, chatter socially, just all those little things – everything is literally almost through the roof compared to where we were and that’s what we were hoping to get out of a signing like Lorenzo.”

Although it may not have been their plan right from the jump, Manning believes that the pre-existing familiarity between Toronto’s new Italian trio will only benefit Toronto. Insigne and Bernardeschi are national team teammates with The Azzurri, while Criscito and Insigne are both originally from Naples and have developed a close relationship.

Bradley, meanwhile, who has worked with stars like Mohamed Salah and Carlos Vela in the past, is looking forward to integrating their wealth of top-level experience into training sessions every day, hoping that their overall quality will rub off on their teammates.