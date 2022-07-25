Team of the Week presented by Audi: RBNY youngsters, Toronto’s stars highlight Week 22

A dominant first half that embodied Toronto FC ’s long-term vision and a remarkably efficient road display from the New York Red Bulls were among Week 22’s highlights, helping both clubs pace the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

Toronto captain Michael Bradley turned back the clock with a brace in their 4-0 rout of visiting Charlotte FC, highlighted by debuts from Italian international forwards Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne after their summertime arrivals. The new Designated Players both went 45 minutes before being subbed off, plenty of time for Bernardeschi to earn 1g/1a and a bench spot.

RBNY blitzed Supporters’ Shield-contending Austin FC at Q2 Stadium for a 4-3 win that started the Sunday slate. They were led by 1g/1a from midfielder Dru Yearwood, while head coach Gerhard Struber gets top coaching honors after deploying a starting lineup with four teenagers that staved off a furious comeback attempt led by Austin midfielder Sebastian Driussi (two goals, bench spot).

Chicago Fire FC star Xherdan Shaqiri joins the midfield group after posting 1g/1a to pace a 3-1 road win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, perhaps the club-record signing’s best game since arriving during the offseason from Ligue 1’s Lyon. Shaqiri leads Chicago in goals (4) and assists (8) as they’ve now won five of eight games to move within two points of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.