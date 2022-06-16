FIFA names 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has announced its 2026 World Cup host cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Eleven of the chosen cities reside in the US where 60 games will be played, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. The latter two nations will both host 10 games apiece.
Thirteen of the 16 cities selected are home to Major League Soccer markets. For the first time, the event will include 48 nations from six confederations (usually 32 nations).
Check out the full group of North American host cities below, as revealed Thursday.
United States host cities (11)
- Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Boston - Gillette Stadium
- Dallas - AT&T Stadium
- Houston - NRG Stadium
- Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
- Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
- Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
- New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
- Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
- San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi's Stadium
- Seattle - Lumen Field
Canada host cities (2)
- Toronto - BMO Field
- Vancouver - BC Place
Mexico host cities (3)
- Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
- Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
- Monterrey - Estadio BBVA
Regions
The 16 host cities are separated into three regions to reduce travel.
- Eastern: Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto
- Central: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Mexico City, Monterrey
- Western: Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle, Vancouver
Which cities missed the cut?
- Canada: Edmonton
- US: Baltimore/D.C., Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando
- Mexico: N/A
History
This is the first time the quadrennial tournament will be in North America since the United States hosted in 1994. That was the only time the US hosted soccer's biggest event, while it will be the first time Canada receives the honor. However, this will be Mexico's third time hosting the global competition – a FIFA record (previously in 1970 and 1986).
Selection process
Multiple items were taken into account when determining the host cities, with stadiums being the number one factor. FIFA also considered ancillary events and venues and analyzed key aspects such as sustainability, human rights, legacy, general infrastructure and financial impact.