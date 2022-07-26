Disciplinary Committee Decision

Kelyn Rowe, Christian Fuchs fined after Week 22 red cards

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines after Week 22 of the 2022 season, both of which stem from red-card incidents.

Rowe fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Kelyn Rowe guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 47th minute of Seattle’s match against the Colorado Rapids on July 23.

Rowe has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Fuchs fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 65th minute of Charlotte’s match against Toronto FC on July 23.

Fuchs has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

