Vancouver Whitecaps to host Toronto FC in 2022 Canadian Championship Final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will host Toronto FC at BC Place in the 2022 Canadian Championship Final on July 27 (10:30 pm ET | OneSoccer), Canada Soccer announced Monday.
The national tournament winner both hoists the Voyageurs Cup and books a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.
How they got here
Vancouver reached the 2022 Canadian Championship Final after advancing past three Canadian Premier League sides. They defeated Valour FC in the preliminary round, Cavalry FC in the quarterfinals and York United FC in the semifinals.
Toronto reached the Final after beating the CPL’s HFX Wanderers in the quarterfinals and dispatching CF Montréal in the semifinals.
Past winners
Toronto have won a record eight Canadian Championship titles, while Montréal have won five and Vancouver have won once.
- 2008: Impact de Montréal
- 2009: Toronto FC
- 2010: Toronto FC
- 2011: Toronto FC
- 2012: Toronto FC
- 2013: Impact de Montréal
- 2014: Impact de Montréal
- 2015: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2016: Toronto FC
- 2017: Toronto FC
- 2018: Toronto FC
- 2019: Impact de Montréal
- 2020: Toronto FC
- 2021: CF Montréal
This will be the fifth time that Vancouver and Toronto meet in the Canadian Championship Final, and the first time in the single-game format. The most recent meeting came in 2018, where after a 2-2 draw at BC Place, Toronto FC took the second leg 5-2 at BMO Field.
The 2022 final will mark the fourth time that the Voyageurs Cup is lifted at BC Place. The last one occurred in 2016.