Talks ongoing for Adam Buksa as New England Revolution expect transfer offers soon

Adam Buksa will be one of the league's stars to watch this summer as European clubs continue to target MLS talent in the transfer market.
Buksa, a regular with Poland, has established himself as one of the best forwards in MLS over the last 15 months while breaking into his national team as a partner for megastar Robert Lewandowski.
The New England Revolution are expecting offers to come immediately now that the European seasons are wrapping up. Informal talks are ongoing with European clubs, with a number of domestic leagues concluding this weekend.
"I’m sure that we will be sorting out a variety of offers over the next couple of weeks or so for the transfer window in Europe," head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told the media. "So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with those types of offers and whether we’ll accept them or whatever. But he is sought after, and obviously his stints with the Polish national team are helpful and he’ll likely be playing in the [2022 FIFA] World Cup. So, he’s going to attract some interest.”
Poland have qualified for the World Cup this fall and Buksa is expected to be on their roster. Buksa arrived in New England as a Designated Player for a reported $4 million fee in 2020 from Ekstraklasa side Pogoń Szczecin.
After a breakout season of 16g/4a in 31 appearances (21 starts) in 2021's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, reports emerged that Buksa was a target for a number of teams across Europe during the January transfer window, but it didn't materialize to a ton of offers. He was most strongly linked with Serie B side Pisa (Italy), though the numbers were much smaller than the reported $9.5 deal that leaked.
Last weekend, ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported on the broadcast of Atlanta United vs. New England that French clubs are eying Buksa this summer. Twellman also reported in the winter that the Revs were seeking $10-15 million for the star striker.
Buksa, 25, has scored in each of his last five league appearances and has 6g/2a in nine matches (eight starts) this season. With Poland, he has five goals in seven caps and was named to their latest roster for Nations League games in June.
“First of all, [Buksa] is playing well," Arena said. "He scored an unbelievable goal for the first goal in Atlanta, not that the second one wasn’t a great goal, but two goals with his feet, which has been unusual this year. So, a real plus for him. He’s getting better and there continues to be interest for him."
If Buksa were to leave, it would open another Designated Player spot for the Revs to work with next to Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou. Star goalkeeper Matt Turner is already leaving this summer to England's Arsenal, while Tajon Buchanan moved to Belgium's Club Brugge over the winter. Left back DeJuan Jones continues to get interest from European squads as well.
New England added Jozy Altidore this winter on a non-DP deal, as well as Colombian rising talent Dylan Borrero as a U22 Initiative signing. If the Revs leave their third DP spot open, or use it on a Young DP, they could sign two more U22 Initiative players.
The Revs endured a slow start to 2022, but are just three points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Eastern Conference at the one-third mark of the season.