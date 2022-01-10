Transfer Tracker

Report: Italian club eyes $9.5 million transfer for Adam Buksa

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Could Adam Buksa be the next Europe-bound MLS player? According to a report out of Poland, Italian Serie B side Pisa are willing to pay $9.5 million for the New England Revolution striker.

Pisa, which top Italy’s second division, are reportedly impressed by the Polish international after his 2021 season of 16 goals and four assists helped lead New England to a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title.

The 25-year-old also has five goals in five appearances for Poland.

Buksa has previously expressed a desire to return to Europe and has been linked to interest from Leicester City (Premier League) and Monaco (Ligue 1).

Buksa originally joined New England from Polish first-division side Pogón Szczecin ahead of the 2020 season for a reported $4 million.

Should Buksa depart, it would open a Designated Player spot for New England after they also transferred Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge. Their other two DPs are forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Earlier this offseason, the Revolution made a domestic splash by landing US men's national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget for up to $1.3 million in General Allocation Money in a trade with the LA Galaxy.

Their 2022 season begins Feb. 15 when facing Haiti's Cavaly AS in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Adam Buksa

Related Stories

Charlotte FC land defender Christian Makoun in trade with Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF loan Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to River Plate through 2023
Official: Austin FC loan Tomas Pochettino to River Plate
More News
More News
Charlotte FC land defender Christian Makoun in trade with Inter Miami CF
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC land defender Christian Makoun in trade with Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF loan Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to River Plate through 2023
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF loan Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to River Plate through 2023
Official: Austin FC loan Tomas Pochettino to River Plate
Transfer Tracker

Official: Austin FC loan Tomas Pochettino to River Plate
FC Dallas sign defender Nanu from FC Porto on loan
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Nanu from FC Porto on loan
Report: Italian club eyes $9.5 million transfer for Adam Buksa
Transfer Tracker

Report: Italian club eyes $9.5 million transfer for Adam Buksa
Report: LA Galaxy target move for Montpellier captain Téji Savanier
Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy target move for Montpellier captain Téji Savanier
More News
Video
Video
Who will be the next Daryl Dike or Tajon Buchanan? Breaking down the 2022 MLS SuperDraft
54:09

Who will be the next Daryl Dike or Tajon Buchanan? Breaking down the 2022 MLS SuperDraft
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video