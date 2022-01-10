Report: Italian club eyes $9.5 million transfer for Adam Buksa

The 25-year-old also has five goals in five appearances for Poland.

Pisa, which top Italy’s second division, are reportedly impressed by the Polish international after his 2021 season of 16 goals and four assists helped lead New England to a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title.

Could Adam Buksa be the next Europe-bound MLS player? According to a report out of Poland , Italian Serie B side Pisa are willing to pay $9.5 million for the New England Revolution striker.

Adam Buksa could sign with Pisa of Serie B, according to Mateusz Borek. Buksa's agent is apparently close to Pisa's owner. The deal is rumored to be worth $9.5 million #NERevs https://t.co/1Yy3CebelQ

Buksa has previously expressed a desire to return to Europe and has been linked to interest from Leicester City (Premier League) and Monaco (Ligue 1).

Buksa originally joined New England from Polish first-division side Pogón Szczecin ahead of the 2020 season for a reported $4 million.

Should Buksa depart, it would open a Designated Player spot for New England after they also transferred Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge. Their other two DPs are forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Earlier this offseason, the Revolution made a domestic splash by landing US men's national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget for up to $1.3 million in General Allocation Money in a trade with the LA Galaxy.