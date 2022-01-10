FC Dallas sign defender Nanu from FC Porto on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired defender Nanu from FC Porto on a one-year loan through December 2022, the club announced Monday. Dallas retain a purchase option following the loan.

Nanu, 27, is a right back who has spent his entire career in Portugal. In a season-and-a-half with Porto, he's made 21 appearances. He spent the most time with CS Maritimo, where he had three goals and eight assists in 56 appearances. He is also a Guinea-Bissau international and is representing his country at the African Cup of Nations.

“Nanu is a player I’ve known for a while. He was playing in Marítimo and had very good seasons with them,” technical director André Zanotta told the club website. “He got an important move to Porto for a good amount of money. He’ll add competition to our backline. He has good experience in Europe and the Portuguese league.”