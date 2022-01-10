FC Dallas sign defender Nanu from FC Porto on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired defender Nanu from FC Porto on a one-year loan through December 2022, the club announced Monday. Dallas retain a purchase option following the loan.
Nanu, 27, is a right back who has spent his entire career in Portugal. In a season-and-a-half with Porto, he's made 21 appearances. He spent the most time with CS Maritimo, where he had three goals and eight assists in 56 appearances. He is also a Guinea-Bissau international and is representing his country at the African Cup of Nations.
“Nanu is a player I’ve known for a while. He was playing in Marítimo and had very good seasons with them,” technical director André Zanotta told the club website. “He got an important move to Porto for a good amount of money. He’ll add competition to our backline. He has good experience in Europe and the Portuguese league.”
Dallas now have another option at right back, with Nanu joining alongside Ema Twumasi, Edwin Munjoma and Justin Che.
“The information we have is that he’s a great teammate, a great professional,” Zanotta said. “He’ll bring some good experience to our team and to our defense. So, we’re very excited to have him.”
FCD have already gone about a busy offseason. They named Nico Estevez as head coach and set a new club-record transfer when sending Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg after moving on from the likes of Bryan Acosta, Freddy Vargas, Phelipe and Andres Ricaurte in December.
Dallas begin their 2022 campaign Feb. 26 when hosting Toronto FC.