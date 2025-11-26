Red Bull New York roster update: Carlos Coronel out of contract

Red Bull New York will have a new starting goalkeeper in 2026, as the club confirmed Wednesday that Carlos Coronel is out of contract and won't return.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international is eligible for free agency. He was New York's first-choice goalie from 2021-25, playing in 180 games across all competitions and helping the club reach MLS Cup 2024.

Two-time MLS Cup winner John McCarthy could take over Coronel's spot. He was acquired in August from the LA Galaxy and has played in nearly 150 games (all competitions) across stints with five MLS clubs.

Right back Kyle Duncan had his contract option declined after spending 2018-25 with New York. Two key starters – midfielder Peter Stroud and center back Sean Nealis – had their contract options exercised.

Red Bull are amid a regime change, with head of sport Julian de Guzman replacing Jochen Schneider last month. Head coach Sandro Schwarz has also departed the club.

In 2025, Red Bull finished 10th in the Eastern Conference (43 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009. Their 15-year playoff record was the longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports.

Contract options exercised (2)

Sean Nealis (D)

Peter Stroud (M)

Contract options declined (2)

Kyle Duncan (D)

Curtis Ofori (D)

In discussions (2)

A.J. Marcucci (GK)

Tim Parker (D)

Out of contract (1)