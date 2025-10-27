New York Red Bulls part ways with Sandro Schwarz

The New York Red Bulls have parted ways with head coach Sandro Schwarz, the club announced Monday.

Additionally, the Red Bulls announced Julian de Guzman will replace Jochen Schneider as the club's head of sport for the 2026 season.

The leadership changes come shortly after New York's league-record, 15-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak ended. They finished the 2025 campaign 10th in the Eastern Conference with 43 points (12W-15L-7D).

"I would like to thank Sandro for the last two seasons, especially coaching this team during a memorable 2024 playoff run," Schneider said. "His dedication to the job was outstanding, and I truly wish him nothing but the best in his future coaching endeavors."

Schwarz went 31W-29L-21D across all competitions during his tenure with the Red Bulls, which started in December 2023 after succeeding Troy Lesesne.