Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 2

Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferriera scored a goal apiece for FC Dallas in the first half to give the visitors a chance at stealing all three points, but Salloi made sure that wouldn't be the case with a 77th-minute leveler that came shortly after Brandon Servania was sent off for a second yellow card.

Sporting KC jumped on top in the 22nd minute, as Johnny Russell converted a penalty kick that he also had a part in winning. The Scottish attacker made a charging run and pass into the box that allowed Salloi to draw a foul in the FC Dallas area, then drilled the spot-kick to give the hosts a 1-0 first-half lead.

It would be a short-lived advantage, as Velasco equalized in spectacular fashion in the 36th minute. The dynamic Argentine hit an inch-perfect free kick from a difficult angle on the left side, placing it over Tim Melia and into the top corner. FCD then grabbed the lead just minutes before halftime through a class strike from Ferreira, which saw the Young Designated Player run onto a through ball from Paxton Pomykal, shake multiple defenders in the box and deposit a clinical finish of his own past Tim Melia.