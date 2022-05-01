Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 2

A second-half equalizer from Daniel Salloi earned Sporting Kansas City a comeback 2-2 draw against 10-man FC Dallas at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night.
Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferriera scored a goal apiece for FC Dallas in the first half to give the visitors a chance at stealing all three points, but Salloi made sure that wouldn't be the case with a 77th-minute leveler that came shortly after Brandon Servania was sent off for a second yellow card.
Sporting KC jumped on top in the 22nd minute, as Johnny Russell converted a penalty kick that he also had a part in winning. The Scottish attacker made a charging run and pass into the box that allowed Salloi to draw a foul in the FC Dallas area, then drilled the spot-kick to give the hosts a 1-0 first-half lead.
It would be a short-lived advantage, as Velasco equalized in spectacular fashion in the 36th minute. The dynamic Argentine hit an inch-perfect free kick from a difficult angle on the left side, placing it over Tim Melia and into the top corner. FCD then grabbed the lead just minutes before halftime through a class strike from Ferreira, which saw the Young Designated Player run onto a through ball from Paxton Pomykal, shake multiple defenders in the box and deposit a clinical finish of his own past Tim Melia.
As Sporting KC chased an equalizer, the match was flipped on its head in the 67th minute, when Servania was issued two quick yellow cards and sent off shortly after entering as a second-half substitute. That set the stage for Salloi's leveler minutes later, which the Hungarian cashed in with a cool finish off a feed from Cam Duke for what turned out to be the final goal of the match.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's not a bad road point for FC Dallas, but they'll feel like they cost themselves a chance at all three, given that they were protecting a second-half lead when Servania was sent off. Sporting KC scored multiple goals in a match for the first time all season, but they'll also be disappointed they couldn't capitalize on the lengthy man-advantage to take what could have been a cathartic home victory amid their early-season struggles.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This first-half free-kick banger from Velasco was a gorgeous strike, adding another head-turning moment to the 19-year-old's impressive start to his MLS career.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Salloi was central to much of Sporting KC's danger on the evening, finally breaking through with the crucial equalizer that allowed his team to avoid a home defeat.
Next Up
- SKC: Saturday, May 7 at New York City FC | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Saturday, May 7 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)