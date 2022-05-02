Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 9

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

One thing we learned from MLS Week 9 is that if your first name is Sebastian, odds are that you scored a goal worthy of AT&T 5G Goal of the Week nomination.

And, serendipitously, both Sebastians up for nomination this week scored their goals in the same game: Austin FC’s 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday.

Sebastian Ferreira opened the scoring with a midfield golazo in the 5th minute to give the Dynamo the early lead, but a curling effort inside the far post from the edge of the 18-yard box from Sebastian Driussi in the 66th minute proved to be the winner for the visitors.

The first non-Sebastian up for nomination is Darlington Nagbe, who only seems to score bangers, for his ferocious volley from outside the box to cap the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 win over D.C. United.

And last, but certainly not least, was Alan Velasco's perfectly-placed free kick into the top corner of the net in FC Dallas2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

