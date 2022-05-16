Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s graduation season across North America and we’ll take a cue from schools of higher learning by giving a tip of the cap to Week 11's nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

For New York City FC talisman Taty Castellanos, clearly chips are part of his graduation party spread after last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner lifted his shot over an onrushing Eloy Room to cap the Cityzens’ 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium.

Andrew Brody graduated from the Real Salt Lake academy, just signed a new contract extension and celebrated by scoring an absolute banger two minutes from full time in a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Thiago Almada could have taken meteorology as an elective because Atlanta United's Designated Player brought the thunder with his strike in a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution.

Cristian Roldan must have majored in physics because he clearly knows all about energy and force as he showed in a top-shelf golazo during the Seattle Sounders3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Your homework is to study the nominees and vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros wins Week 10 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 10
Houston Dynamo's Sebastian Ferreira wins Week 9 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Jackpot hit? Most influential signings from MLS’s Primary Transfer Window
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Jackpot hit? Most influential signings from MLS’s Primary Transfer Window
Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady inks contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady inks contract extension
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11
Nashville SC’s Gary Smith vexed after Houston loss: "Nowhere near the task at hand"

Nashville SC’s Gary Smith vexed after Houston loss: "Nowhere near the task at hand"
Cristian Roldan clutch as Seattle Sounders start MLS climb: "We're not just going to rest on our laurels"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Cristian Roldan clutch as Seattle Sounders start MLS climb: "We're not just going to rest on our laurels"
NYCFC's future is bright, Minnesota's problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

NYCFC's future is bright, Minnesota's problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11 
More News
Video
Video
Long-range bangers and a cheeky chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:59

Long-range bangers and a cheeky chip! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch every single goal in Week 11
21:39

Watch every single goal in Week 11
Armchair Analyst: Minnesota re-press shot
0:25

Armchair Analyst: Minnesota re-press shot
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC | May 15, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC | May 15, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10