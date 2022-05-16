Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11

It’s graduation season across North America and we’ll take a cue from schools of higher learning by giving a tip of the cap to Week 11's nominees for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week.

For New York City FC talisman Taty Castellanos, clearly chips are part of his graduation party spread after last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner lifted his shot over an onrushing Eloy Room to cap the Cityzens’ 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium.

Andrew Brody graduated from the Real Salt Lake academy, just signed a new contract extension and celebrated by scoring an absolute banger two minutes from full time in a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Thiago Almada could have taken meteorology as an elective because Atlanta United's Designated Player brought the thunder with his strike in a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution.

Cristian Roldan must have majored in physics because he clearly knows all about energy and force as he showed in a top-shelf golazo during the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 win over Minnesota United.