Recap: Canada 3, El Salvador 0

Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David scored inside the opening 11 minutes, Tajon Buchanan added an insurance goal in transition after halftime and the Canadian men's national team cruised to a 3-0 victory over El Salvador Wednesday to bank their first three-point night of the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

David and the New England Revolution's Buchanan also assisted each other's goals as Canada made easy work of their second home qualifier in this September window after settling for a 1-1 draw against Honduras in the first.

In between, they earned a valuable away draw at the United States on Sunday, which means they'll finish Wednesday night no worse than tied for third on points after three of 14 final-round matches.

Les Rouges goalkeeper Milan Borjan rarely saw his net threatened and wasn't even forced into a save by El Salvador, who are on two points but yet to score after three final-round matches.