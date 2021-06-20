Recap: LAFC 1, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Jose Cifuentes and Maxi Urruti swapped goals within eight minutes of each other in the second half and LAFC and Houston Dynamo FC split the points in a 1-1 draw at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.

Houston had their backs against the wall after Cifuentes' 50th-minute opener put LAFC in the driver's seat, but Urruti's clutch leveler just shy of the hour mark allowed the Dynamo to escape with a solid road point.

LAFC had the better of the looks in the first half, but none materialized into an opening goal. Diego Rossi had perhaps the best of those chances when he snuck behind the Houston backline down the left side and ran onto a feed from Marco Farfan before uncorking a laser shot that the standout Uruguayan put off the post from a difficult angle.

The hosts had another good look in the 34th minute, but Mark-Anthony Kaye couldn't quite direct a shot off a cross from Carlos Vela on target, and the contest would remain in a scoreless deadlock at the halftime break.

LAFC finally found the breakthrough opener, however, through a goal from Cifuentes shortly after second-half kickoff. The Ecuadorian got on the end of a corner kick from Vela that slid all the way through the penalty box to the back post, where Cifuentes was waiting for an easy tap-in finish.

But it would be a short-lived lead, as Houston equalized just eight minutes later courtesy of Urruti. The veteran forward sparked a counter winning the ball in his own end, then snuck a perfectly placed finish underneath the outstretched arm of diving LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.