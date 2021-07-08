Recap: CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1

For the first time this season, CF Montréal have a winning streak. Wilfried Nancy's squad came back from a 1-0 deficit to grab a 2-1 win over New York City FC at Exploria Stadium Wednesday.

Knowing that NYCFC had a young goalkeeper in Luis Barraza starting in place of Sean Johnson who was on Gold Cup duty, Montréal tried to pounce on their opposition early. Only two minutes from the opening kickoff, Emanuel Maciel launched an overhead through pass for Romell Quioto who beat Barraza with a shot towards the far post but the play was ruled offside.

NYCFC withstood Montréal's pressure early and then started applying their own. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi outmanned Zorhan Bassong along the right side of the box and sent a cutback pass towards the penalty spot. The ball rolled all the way to the edge of the box where Keaton Parks tried his luck and beat James Pantemis with a low shot toward the far post.

Montréal got a chance to bring the score back level when Sebastien Ibeagha took down Djordje Mihailovic inside the box and referee Marcos DeOliveira pointed to the spot for a penalty. Quioto was still fuming from missed opportunities but left the penalty for his teammate Mason Toye. The New Jersey native stepped up and did not miss his chance to equalize minutes before the end of the first half.

Quioto finally got his goal as Montréal confirmed the comeback at the 73rd minute. In a counter-attacking opportunity, Mihailovic worked his way past the halfway line and sent a through ball past NYCFC's defensive and into Quioto's path. The Honduran beat Barraza to the ball and made his way around a scrambling defender to tap in his second goal of the season.

As the rain started to pour, NYCFC began inching back into game they had once led. Freshly off subbing in, Gudmundur Thorarinsson had just enough space to send a cross into the box from his left flank for Valentin Castellanos who headed the ball just over the bar.

Another substitute wanted to make his mark late in the game but his effort was found offside. Bjørn Johnsen found the end of the through ball and recovered the rebound from his own shot to find what he thought was his third goal of the season. Seconds later, the play was called offside.