Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps FC book semifinal berth

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kept their hopes of winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship title alive, dramatically booking their spot in the semifinals Wednesday at BC Place.

Whitecaps FC join Canadian Premier League sides Forge FC, Vancouver FC and Atlético Ottawa as the tournament that rewards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware moves closer to the Oct. 1 final.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Valour FC 1

A year after scoring the decisive penalty kick to secure a third straight Canadian Championship title, Bjørn Inge Utvik headed in the stoppage-time winner to lift Vancouver to a 2-1 win over Valour FC.

Whitecaps FC advance to the semifinals 4-3 on aggregate after the sides played to a 2-2 draw in Winnipeg on May 20. Jesper Sørensen's side will meet Forge FC in the two-legged semifinal series.

It was a wild final 10 minutes with Emmanuel Sabbi breaking the scoreless stalemate with a stunning blast before Jevontae Layne leveled for the CPL side six minutes later. Utvik then rose to latch onto a Jayden Nelson cross to secure the dramatic win for Whitecaps FC.

Goals