US Open Cup: Sam Surridge leads Nashville SC into semifinals

Nashville SC 5, D.C. United 2

Gabriel Pirani got the visitors off to a flying start, and the Black-and-Red's lead doubled in the 25th minute courtesy of a Jack Maher own goal. But just one minute later, Jonathan Pérez pulled Nashville back a goal. Surridge, who leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 16 league goals, leveled from the penalty spot before tapping in a Pérez cross to put the hosts in front.