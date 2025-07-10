US Open Cup: Sam Surridge leads Nashville SC into semifinals

Nashville SC rallied from a two-goal deficit to book their first-ever spot in the US Open Cup semifinals Wednesday, joining Minnesota United FC and Austin FC in the tournament's last four.
The quarterfinal match between the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for August 13, as the tournament that rewards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware moves closer to the Oct. 1 final.
Nashville SC 5, D.C. United 2
Sam Surridge struck for a second-half brace as Nashville SC overcame a two-goal first-half deficit to defeat D.C. United, 5-2, at GEODIS Park.
Gabriel Pirani got the visitors off to a flying start, and the Black-and-Red's lead doubled in the 25th minute courtesy of a Jack Maher own goal. But just one minute later, Jonathan Pérez pulled Nashville back a goal. Surridge, who leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 16 league goals, leveled from the penalty spot before tapping in a Pérez cross to put the hosts in front.
Andy Najar, an MLS All-Star selection, added a stunning insurance golazo from distance before a Walker Zimmerman headed goal put the finishing touches on the historic victory, one that extended the club's unbeaten streak to 15 in all competitions.