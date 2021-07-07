What your club is wearing for MLS Week 12

New England vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Montreal vs New York City - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

Chicago vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on UniMas, Twitter

Austin vs LAFC - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Colorado vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

Seattle vs Houston - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Vancouver vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE, TSN1/4

LA vs Dallas - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

New York vs Philadelphia - Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Nashville vs Atlanta - Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Cincinnati vs Columbus - Friday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE