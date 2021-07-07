Jerseys

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 12

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New England vs Toronto - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-151---NE-vs-TOR-Notice

Montreal vs New York City - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-152---MTL-vs-NYC-Notice

Chicago vs Orlando - Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on UniMas, Twitter

MLS-154---CHI-vs-ORL-Notice

Austin vs LAFC - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-155---ATX-vs-LAFC-Notice

Colorado vs Minnesota - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-156---COL-vs-MIN-Notice

Seattle vs Houston - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-157---SEA-vs-HOU-Notice

Vancouver vs Salt Lake - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE, TSN1/4

MLS-158---VAN-vs-RSL-Notice

LA vs Dallas - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-159---LA-vs-DAL-Notice

New York vs Philadelphia - Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-160---RBNY-vs-PHI-Notice

Nashville vs Atlanta - Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

MLS-161---NSH-vs-ATL-Notice

Cincinnati vs Columbus - Friday at 7:30 PM ET on MLS LIVE

Advertising

MLS-153---CIN-vs-CLB-Notice
Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 11
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 10
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"
Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced

2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced
Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy
More News
Video
Video
Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
1:35

Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
1:21:50

Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
1:20

Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
26:08

Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.