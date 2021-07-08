Goal of the Week

RBNY midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Cristian Casseres Jr. is enjoying a career year for the New York Red Bulls, and now the Venezuela national team midfielder can call himself an AT&T Goal of the Week winner.

Casseres Jr. took home the honors in Week 11 with 37% of the vote, deserved recognition for a left-footed curler that started RBNY’s 2-1 win at Orlando City SC. It stood as his fourth goal of the year, already setting a single-season goals record since he first came to MLS in 2018.

Check out the strike below.

Second place went to Houston Dynamo FC winger Tyler Pasher (23.9%) for his part in a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati, while third place belonged to Orlando winger Chris Mueller (22.8%) for a precise tally of his own. D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola (16.3%) brought up the rear as part of a 7-1 rout of Toronto FC.

The Red Bulls are in their first year under head coach Gerhard Struber and return to action Thursday evening when hosting the Philadelphia Union (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

New York Red Bulls Cristian Casseres Jr. Goal of the Week

