RBNY midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11

Cristian Casseres Jr. is enjoying a career year for the New York Red Bulls , and now the Venezuela national team midfielder can call himself an AT&T Goal of the Week winner.

Casseres Jr. took home the honors in Week 11 with 37% of the vote, deserved recognition for a left-footed curler that started RBNY’s 2-1 win at Orlando City SC. It stood as his fourth goal of the year, already setting a single-season goals record since he first came to MLS in 2018.