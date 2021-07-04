Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Both teams played wide-open soccer throughout the half and engineered chances, with Pasher, Maxi Urrut i, and Brenner getting some great looks at goal. But some individual defensive stops kept it 1-1 at the half, including a 27th-minute goal-saving tackle by Cameron and a 44th-minute Marko Maric save denying Isaac Atanga his chance on the scoresheet.

This one got off to a brisk start, with teams trading defender-assisted winger goals within the first five minutes. First, the home team got on the board, with Sam Junqua finding Tyler Pasher with a cross-field pass to set up a well-struck shot that found the net in the third minute. But then less than two minutes later, Geoff Cameron hoofed a long pass forward that Brenner wisely dummied; the ball got to Álvaro Barreal , who didn't waste the chance to equalize.

The match didn't resume with the same alacrity that the first half had, as FCC players — Barreal in particular — appeared to feel the physical play the Dynamo players were dishing out, spending some time on the turf and disrupting the back-and-forth tempo. But both teams were still able to get the ball into dangerous areas, and yet the defenses were up for whatever the attackers were able to muster.

The Dynamo, in particular, looked to be pushing for the win, and brought on chance-creator Darwin Quintero to try to work his magic in the last 15 minutes of regular time. An 87th-minute connection with Fafa Picault led to a header that went wide — distressingly so for Houston fans, given the promise that particular play held.