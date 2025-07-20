Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26

The last matchday before the 2025 MLS All-Star Game produced several stunning strikes worthy of your AT&T Goal of the Matchday vote. Which was the best of Matchday 26?
Pedro de la Vega: Seattle's Argentine attacker made a powerful run from midfield before lacing a long-range screamer that secured a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Jordi Alba: Inter Miami CF's 5-1 demolition of the New York Red Bulls was highlighted by a gorgeous sequence that saw Lionel Messi and Alba link up for a vintage golazo.
Luca Orellano: FC Cincinnati are Supporters' Shield leaders thanks to a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake that came courtesy of Orellano's left-footed blast.
Kaick: Kaick's first MLS goal was a beauty, with FC Dallas' Brazilian midfielder smashing a first-time effort into the upper left-hand corner to open the floodgates in a 3-0 rout of St. Louis CITY SC.