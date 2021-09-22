Rating the FIFA 22 ratings: Biggest MLS snubs

So let’s address some of those concerns. Mainly, my concerns. Because, folks, I am one of the few with slight disagreements. Throw the first stone if you have to. I get it. But before you do that – not that your noodle arms would do much damage in the first place – you should recognize I have tremendous power here. It’s my understanding that games like FIFA and Football Manager use articles just like this one to help them establish ratings for the players. So for example if I wrote something like, I don’t know, “Dax McCarty is the fastest player I’ve ever seen in MLS,” a scout for the game could cite this piece as a reason to raise the pace of Dax McCarty, the fastest player in MLS.