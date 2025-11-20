Alex Freeman boosts World Cup prospects after USMNT, Orlando City breakout

“Back then, it was definitely just being able to be consistent with playing and just being able to try to break into the first team."

“A year ago today, my dreams were to be able to get my first start. You know, just be able to see the field more... It’s crazy how dreams can change,” Freeman told Club & Country on Thursday, two days after a star-making, two-goal performance in the USMNT’s 5-1 rout of Uruguay.

Incredibly, Orlando City ’s homegrown right back never imagined the heights he’d reach during his breakout campaign.

“I feel like it’s another chance for me to impress [manager] Oscar [Pareja] and impress the players knowing that not only am I gonna come back good, but better than last season.”

“I’m gonna need to not only do well. I’m gonna need to impress again,” said Freeman.

How will he top these achievements next year?

With 6g/3a in 29 matches, Freeman earned an MLS All-Star nod, Young Player of the Year honors, the No. 2 spot in this year's 22 Under 22 rankings, and a Best XI selection.

That’s how much the 21-year-old’s profile has risen after a whirlwind 2025 season saw Freeman go from MLS NEXT Pro prospect to the global stage.

Needless to say, Freeman’s goals are more ambitious these days.

Alex Freeman had never scored for the USMNT. He scored two in the first half against Uruguay 💥 pic.twitter.com/0g2LIcvs5i

World Cup dreams

The same goes with the USMNT, especially as the clock ticks towards next summer’s FIFA 2026 World Cup on home soil.

After earning his first senior cap in June, Freeman has continually delivered for head coach Mauricio Pochettino. He started every match during the USMNT’s runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, and featured in all six friendlies over the past three international windows.

The November window was arguably Freeman's finest. He galvanized the squad during a late-game scuffle with Paraguay’s Gustavo Gómez in a 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union’s Subaru Park, before running rampant against another World Cup-bound opponent in Uruguay.

With each performance, the Lions' emerging star builds his World Cup case.

“For me, obviously it’s making that World Cup roster. I feel like that’s something that I wanna do,” Freeman said when asked what motivates him the most looking ahead to next year.