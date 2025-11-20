MLS unveils 2026 Regular Season schedule

The full 2026 Regular Season schedule for Major League Soccer is HERE!
View all 34 matches for your favorite club:
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLS 2026: Key dates
- MLS is Back weekend: Feb. 21-22
- Inter Miami CF open Miami Freedom Park: April 4
- FIFA World Cup pause: May 25 - July 16
- MLS action returns: July 16-17
- 2026 MLS All-Star Game: July 29
- Decision Day: Nov. 7
The schedule for the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi will be announced at a later date.
Every match on Apple TV
Starting next season, fans can watch every regular-season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of the 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.
Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, a highlighted game on Sunday evenings with enhanced production as well as immersive pre- and post-game coverage that brings fans deeper into the matchday experience, will also return in 2026.
Linear programming
FOX Sports will air 34 MLS games in 2026 in the U.S., including 15 matches on FOX and 19 matches on FS1, with all FOX Sports broadcasts also providing Spanish-language coverage on FOX Deportes.
The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular-season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.