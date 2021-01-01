News
FIFA 22 MLS PLAYER RATINGS
FIFA 22 MLS PLAYER RATINGS
Voices: Sam Jones
Rating the FIFA 22 ratings: Biggest MLS snubs
eMLS
FIFA 22 ratings: Top MLS players sorted by club
eMLS
FIFA 22 ratings: LAFC's Carlos Vela, Orlando's Nani rated highest MLS players
MLS All-Star Game
Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview
eMLS
LA Galaxy take emphatic win in the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s
eMLS
Chicago Fire FC eMLS rep Kid M3mito wins FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier No. 4
0:45
Best moments of the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s
2:40
2021 eMLS Cup highlights! Watch the best of the action from the final day of the eMLS season
0:59
eMLS Cup 2021: Top 5 Goals
2:19
2021 eMLS Cup day 1 highlights
Kick Childhood Cancer
Our goal is a cure. Make it your goal too.
Learn more
Special jersey
