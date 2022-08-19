Ranking the best attacking trios in MLS

I never know what’s going to hit a nerve on MLS Twitter. For whatever reason, this tweet got people going on a sleepy August Tuesday.

I couldn’t just leave it as an open-ended Twitter engagement play. There was a column lurking in plain sight, and everybody knows I love a good MLS list/ranking. My only regret is that I couldn’t turn this into a Best XI somehow.

This ranking is a combination of my opinion and the numbers. I dug up the traditional statistics (goals, assists) as well as Non-Penalty Expected Goals and Expected Assists (better to measure true attacking influence via open play and dead-ball prowess than kicks from the spot). In parentheses after each player’s name, you’ll find their combined Non-PK xG and xA numbers for the year. I also put together each trio’s combined stats per 90 minutes to better measure the impact of, for instance, Toronto FC’s new attackers.

I do not claim that these numbers represent a comprehensive measurement of attacking quality or production. They are simply a useful and easily understandable snapshot to confirm what the eye test tells us. For the purposes of this exercise, 2022 season performance is the most important metric. Overall quality matters – I used it as a nebulous tiebreaker – but it is secondary.