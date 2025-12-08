Vancouver Whitecaps roster: Thomas Müller contract option exercised

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have exercised their 2026 contract option on superstar attacker Thomas Müller , the club announced in Monday's year-end roster update.

The German and Bayern Munich legend will become a Designated Player next season. Upon joining Vancouver in August, he was classified as a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing.

Müller proved sensational for the Whitecaps, tallying 9g/4a in 13 games (all competitions) and inspiring the team with his leadership qualities. Müller helped Vancouver win a fourth straight Canadian Championship and reach their first MLS Cup presented by Audi, where they lost at Inter Miami CF.

Additionally, the Whitecaps are in talks to bring back goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka (out of contract) and defender Belal Halbouni (option declined). Takaoka was a 2025 MLS All-Star, while Halbouni was a key reserve.

Heading into 2026, Vancouver will look to build on their best-ever MLS season. Beyond making MLS Cup and winning the Canadian Championship, head coach Jesper Sørensen's side also reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final and set a club record for points (63).

Contract options exercised (7)

Ali Ahmed (M)

Sebastian Berhalter (M)

Mathías Laborda (D)

Thomas Müller (M/F)

J.C. Ngando (M)

Ralph Priso (D/M)

Adrian Zendejas (GK)

Options declined (3)

Max Anchor (GK)

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (F)

Mark O’Neill (D)

Loan expired (1)

Daniel Ríos (F)

In discussions (2)