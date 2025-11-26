Predicting the most likely MLS Cup 2025 matchups

Given how strong Inter Miami are at present, the real question that decides whether you agree or disagree with the top choice in my rankings is, of course, who will win the Western Conference Final when San Diego host Vancouver. It’s no simple choice, especially with how impressive Jesper Sørensen’s Whitecaps looked in every phase for most of their gutsy Conference Semifinal victory over LAFC last Saturday night.

Still, San Diego have at least a couple of advantages heading into this weekend.

For one, they have the luxury of playing at home at Snapdragon Stadium. For another, they’ll have the chance to attack far more space compared to their nervy 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC on Monday – and they’ll have a second-choice pair of Whitecaps center backs to target following Tristan Blackmon’s red card in the Conference Semifinal. Now, you can make a convincing argument that Vancouver should be favored (one that I’ll take a crack at making momentarily), but Anders Dreyer-led San Diego are my pick to come out of the West.