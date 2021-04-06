Ranking MLS teams' chances of winning 2021 Concacaf Champions League

Before we start the march to elimination, here are the five MLS clubs the Mexican giants will have to get through in order of who has the best chance of falling agonizingly short in the most painful way possible!

I repeat, this WILL ABSOLUTELY NOT be the year MLS wins the Concacaf Champions League. Congratulations to Club America, Monterrey, Club Leon or, hell, even cursed Cruz Azul. We know well (or some among us do) that free space equals disappointment. No point delaying the inevitable. Take your victory lap now, Liga MX. Rub it in a little. We know this feeling well.

For official purposes, I’ve decided to protect my heart. Calen Carr called it cautious pessimism on Extratime’s CCL preview show. That rings true to me. Until someone knocks Liga MX off its well-earned perch and ends the hegemony, my official take will be that this IS NOT the year Major League Soccer makes history, lifts that cup and heads off into the FIFA Club World Cup sunset.

I was all-in on #MLS4RSL. I was at both final legs of Montréal ’s insane, spellbinding, chaotic run. I was convinced that Toronto FC were the team of destiny. I was sure LAFC had done it with 20 minutes to play. I am still hopeful. I still believe the moment is coming, and soon. I believe that it could even happen this year.

Reading between the lines of Jacob Myers' reporting for The Columbus Dispatch, it seems clear that Caleb Porter will be without two projected starters in Artur and Vito Wormgoor for both the first leg in Managua and the second leg back at Historic Crew Stadium. Kevin Molino is easing back in after some hamstring tightness, too. I put almost no stock in preseason results, but they did just take Ls to Minnesota United (5-2) and Toronto FC (4-2).

Relatively speaking, the draw was kind to the Crew . Real Esteli are, outside of perhaps Marathon, the most manageable Round of 16 matchup for an MLS team. They qualified via CONCACAF League and currently sit fourth in the Primera Division, four points out of first and with a plus-13 goal differential. Nicaragua captain Juan Barrera is the name to circle. Forward Jorge Betancur, winger Carlos Chavarria and right back Josue Quijano are also important members of the Selección.

First of all, they’re the reigning MLS Cup champions, and the champions got better. Noticeably so. We know Tim Bezbatchenko wants to finish the job he started in Toronto. That’s the sort of ambition and intent MLS teams need to show to get over the CCL hump. Hell, chase the quadruple! Why not dream Massive?

CEILING: Work out some kinks against Real Esteli, a vintage Lucas Zelarayan “this is what you’re missing Liga MX” two-leg performance knocks out Monterrey and Columbus roll past, in all likelihood, two more Liga MX teams, all the way to sweet, sweet history.

FLOOR: Barely get past Esteli before being swept aside unceremoniously by Monterrey in the quarterfinals.

The Crew are capable of winning. They’ll have to face a gauntlet to do it.

Monterrey might very well be the end of the line, but we’ve got to be real about the possibility Toronto FC (Club Leon), Philadelphia Union (Saprissa) and Atlanta United (Alajuelense) will all crash out in the Round of the 16. The Timbers are no shoo-in either. Until MLS wins this thing, we’re just arguing about which team gets the farthest before being knocked out.

That sounds a little rough, but preseason is preseason and I’m not too overly concerned about the injury issues. Aidan Morris was arguably the best player not named Lucas Zelarayan in MLS Cup, Josh Williams played every minute of the Cup run and the Crew’s depth, in particular on the wing, is as good as it gets in MLS. The real question is whether Columbus can find an early rhythm. If they can, they’ll ease past Esteli then tackle Monterrey, where anything can happen.

Of course, these are not the "MLS is Back" Timbers. Sebastian Blanco travelled to San Pedro Sula, but we don’t know how many minutes are in his legs or what form he’ll be in after knee surgery ended his 2020 prematurely. Jaroslaw Niezgoda isn’t back at all, and now Jeremy Ebobisse seems sure to miss the first leg. Portland are missing two Designated Players, and normally that’d be a death knell for an MLS team’s chances in this competition.

The Clausura has been a struggle for Marathon. The giants of San Pedro Sula have just two wins in 10 games and sit at the bottom of Group A. Not exactly the form you want to be in ahead of must-win games against the Timbers.

Normally, but not in this case.

The Timbers still have the Diegos (Valeri and Chara). They still have a Peruvian international and Liga MX vet up top in Felipe Mora. They have Yimmi Chara, who went from “Was he really worth the money?” to absolutely electric down the stretch. They have Eryk Williamson, arguably the best young central midfielder in the league, and Ebobisse (perhaps ready to play a part in leg two and beyond?), ditto for forwards. They have new outside backs who won’t be phased by Concacaf. They have veteran center backs, and a goalkeeper who can change games. They have depth behind that, too.

They have enough to get past Marathon. That doesn’t mean they will.

Portland ought to (on paper, of course), but I am not about to rule out a vintage Carlo Costly moment. The man is still doing it at 38. The problem is even if the Timbers take care of business, Club America looms. America have only lost once in the Clausura, with 10 wins in 13. Buzzsaw meet Timbers, again assuming they get out of the Round of 16.

FLOOR: Away goals elude Gio Savarese in Honduras, and a scoring draw in Portland knocks the Timbers out before Blanco can get back to full strength.