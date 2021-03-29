Update: Atlanta coach Gabriel Heinze confirms Alan Franco deal

Franco is the latest center back linked with Atlanta this offseason, following the club's reported pursuits of Hector David Martinez and Lautaro Giannetti that didn't end with either player joining the club.





Franco has been a regular at Independiente since 2017, racking up 77 appearances. He also has one career senior cap for Argentina's national team, which he picked up in 2018.





Atlanta are in the midst of a busy offseason as they look to retool coming off last year's disappointing campaign that saw them miss the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs. Midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra are among the high-profile new acquisitions to already join the club and first-year head coach Gabriel Heinze, but it certainly seems like the Five Stripes are keen on making another move for defensive reinforcements.









2021 Atlanta United Roster as of March 12, 2021:





HEAD COACH: Gabriel Heinze



FORWARDS (5):



Conway, Jackson

Lopez, Erik

Lopez, Lisandro

Martinez, Josef

Torres, Erick



MIDFIELDERS (11):



Adams, Mo

Barco, Ezequiel

Chol, Machop

Damm, Jurgen

Hyndman, Emerson

Ibarra, Franco

Moreno, Marcelino

Mulraney, Jake

Remedi, Eric

Rossetto, Matheus

Sosa, Santiago

Wolff, Tyler



DEFENDERS (9):



Ambrose, Mikey

Bello, George

Campbell, George

De John, Alex

Hernandez, Ronald

Lennon, Brooks

Morales, Efrain

Robinson, Miles

Walkes, Anton



GOALKEEPERS (3):

