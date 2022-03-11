Pressure mounting? These players need to step up in MLS Week 3

But what about for players? There are always jobs to be won, reputations to be secured and contracts to be justified. There is always pressure to perform, especially for the biggest stars. As we prep for Week 3, here are seven players whose performances are under the microscope.

We’re just two weeks into the 2022 MLS season, and I’d argue it’s nearly impossible for clubs to truly be under pressure. One result, one performance can change everything. Table position. Perception. Locker-room vibes.

Who applies it? Who is affected by it? Can we prove correlation or causation regarding what happens on the field? Who cares? Does it even matter outside the media and supporter bubbles?

I think it’s more like, “Will Atlanta United generate the quality and volume of chances needed for Josef to be at his best, whatever that may be?” Two shots, one shot on target, zero goals and 0.08 xG through two games tell the story. So does the fact a formerly relentless No. 9 is at the bottom of the rankings for runs into the 18, per Second Spectrum. (Though he does have two assists, which tell a story of their own.)

Fact is, Josef Martinez may never again approach the absurd goal-per-90 pace he sustained before the 2020 ACL tear. That’s a bummer, but it’s life. Atlanta United are a different team, and Josef is a player who has weathered a storm, both within the club and with his own grueling recovery. Oh, by the way, he still averaged 0.55 non-penalty goals per 90 last year in his first season back. That’s better than Golden Boot winner presented by Audi Taty Castellanos and uber-reliable Seattle frontman Raul Ruidiaz .

First things first, I think we can go ahead and retire the “Is present-day Josef ever going to be like the Josef of old again?” narrative. There’s too much water under the bridge for both player and club to boil it down to a context-less hot take.

Basically, Martinez is not close enough to goal and Atlanta aren’t giving him many reasons to get there with any urgency.

“There were a few half chances there but probably not really,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said following a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids last weekend. “The ones we are waiting for our striker, whoever it is, to have. And so, again today, not just Josef but overall the team didn’t create enough clear chances.”

And why might that have been?

“I think Josef is a special player, and we’ve got to put him in positions to score,” defender Andrew Gutman said. “We got to get the ball wide more, put in more quality crosses, whether that’s behind the backline or some cutback balls. I feel like Colorado kind of set in as well, and that kind of negated us playing the ball in behind into the channels and then crossing into it.”

Pineda is still figuring out how to get the best from this team, all while missing the injured Luiz Araujo and waiting for Thiago Almada’s debut. Atlanta have time to get this right, but Tyler Wolff and Brooks Lennon are not Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba. And Julian Gressel isn’t walking through that door to convince Martinez to run at goal at every opportunity.