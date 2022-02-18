Chris Henderson addresses Inter Miami's "really aggressive" offseason, potential DP signing

As hopeful as Chris Henderson feels about Inter Miami CF 's revamped roster, he knows the club’s near-term success still depends largely on a major investment made before his arrival: the signing of Argentine superstar Gonzalo Higuain .

“Higuain is super important this year,” Henderson said. “He’s coming fit, he’s the leader of this group, he’s like the elder statesman who gets all the young guys together and they kind of follow his lead. So having his commitment is going to be really important.”

As the club's sporting director and chief soccer officer, Henderson singled out Higuain as a difference-maker. He originally joined Miami during September of their 2020 expansion campaign from Italy's Juventus.

Henderson joined Extratime Thursday to discuss how the club is moving on from a challenging first two years in MLS and the league-imposed sanctions they face for 2022-23.

The 34-year-old has easily been Miami’s most productive offensive player since his arrival, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists in 30 matches during his first full MLS campaign.

He's their top returning scorer, providing a platform for attacking newcomers like Ariel Lassiter, Leonardo Campana and Emerson Rodriguez to hit their stride. Campana and Rodriguez are both U22 Initiative signings, contributing to the 10-plus newcomers and nearly 20 departures across the squad.

They're part of widespread roster changes, with Henderson exercising a near-complete makeover for head coach Phil Neville's second year in charge. They have fewer resources after facing roster compliance violations related to midfielder Blaise Matuidi's expansion-year arrival, also from Juventus. The Frenchman is expected to soon depart, possibly via a buyout, becoming another outbound piece of 2021's spine that missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.