LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga named MLS Player of the Month

Bouanga’s six goals were tied for the second-most by a Golden Boot winner in his final three matches of a season, trailing only Alex Pineda Chacón, who scored seven in his final three games for the Miami Fusion in 2001.

LAFC, the Western Conference's No. 3 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, begin their title defense vs. Vancouver in a Round One Best-of-3 series that starts Saturday evening at BMO Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). The Black & Gold hope to become the fourth team in league history to win consecutive MLS Cups, and the first since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.