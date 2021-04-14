Predictions for every MLS award winner in 2021

If you haven’t already, allow me to suggest the Extratime prediction special from Monday. We went through every official category, plus a bunch we made up a couple years ago and dubbed the Continental Tire Awards. Just know I reserved the right to change my picks for this column.

Needless to say, I’d take two for nine again in a heartbeat.

In 2019, I went two for nine, correctly predicting Jordan Morris to win Comeback Player of the Year and Andre Shinyashiki for AT&T Rookie of the Year. In 2020, I went zero for nine, with some awful choices in hindsight, some because of injury — Josef Martinez (Golden Boot) and Carlos Vela (MVP) — and some — Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (Newcomer) and Frank de Boer (Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year – that were truly regrettable.

I’ve been asked to put my MLS awards predictions on the record the past few years. Here’s the tl;dr before we get into my 2021 picks/guesses/potential embarrassment.

Now, has he looked like the Josef of old in CCL wins against Alajuelense? No, he’s looked a little tentative. Give him time. Comebacks take time, and Martinez’s is just beginning.

I went with Josef Martinez because he truly had his 2020 season erased. Blanco gave us an MLS is Back Tournament MVP performance. Vela tore up the Concacaf Champions League at 70 percent. Gil almost led the Revs to MLS Cup. Martinez tore his ACL in Atlanta ’s season opener and watched from afar as the Five Stripes season burned.

Superstars only this year in this particular award category, which tells you how much quality we were missing for much of 2020. Vela will be in this conversation, and so will Sebastian Blanco , Carles Gil and perhaps even Edison Flores .

Newcomer of the Year: Alexandre Pato (Orlando City)

If I was all about hit percentage, I’d have gone with Tomas Pochettino. He’ll have the shiny new stadium, the expansion bump and, if preseason is any indication, a bunch of marquee moments, deadball and otherwise.

If I was truly a risk taker, the choice would be Brenner, who has the price tag and pedigree to be a big hit but plays for Club Mystery Box. FC Cincinnati could be a playoff team! Or they could win another spoon! Nobody knows!

Instead, I’m going with my gut. Look, Daryl Dike is gone. Orlando City would be insane not to sell. Crazy things happen in this league, bless the soccer gods for that, but it shouldn’t happen this time. So Pato walks into a team that returns nine of 11 starters. He has the faith of Oscar Pareja and figures to be the main beneficiary of the Year 2 under Papi bump. Via Matt Doyle’s MLS Tiers of 2021 column:

2013 Colorado Rapids jumped six spots in the standings and were 14 points better than the 2012 version

2015 FC Dallas side finished six points and five spots in the table better than the 2014 side

If Pato can stay healthy, he can and, I think, will be truly productive again for the first time since the 2018 season in China. That’s a very real if, but I’m going out on that limb with no safety harness!

(Should I have gone with Ramon Abila? Gahhhhhhh, betting on Bebelo to feed Wanchope might have been the safer bet. Oh well!)