2026 FIFA World Cup: Group G preview, what to know

Group G at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.
The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
Here's what awaits in Group G during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
- June 15 - 3 pm ET: Belgium vs. Egypt | Seattle, Washington
- June 15 - 9 pm ET: Iran vs. New Zealand | Inglewood, California
- June 21 - 3 pm ET: Belgium vs. Iran | Inglewood, California
- June 21 - 9 pm ET: New Zealand vs. Egypt | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 26 - 11 pm ET: Egypt vs. Iran | Seattle, Washington
- June 26 - 11 pm ET: New Zealand vs. Belgium | Vancouver, British Columbia
- FIFA World Ranking: 9th
- How they qualified: UEFA qualifying Group J winners
- Head coach: Rudi Garcia
Key players
- Kevin De Bruyne: Arguably the greatest Belgian player of all time, De Bruyne is a playmaking icon who also enjoys legendary status at former club Manchester City.
- Thibaut Courtois: The veteran goalkeeper won Golden Glove honors at the 2018 World Cup and just completed his eighth season at LaLiga powerhouse Real Madrid
- Romelu Lukaku: Belgium's all-time leading scorer has a remarkable 90 goals in 125 caps, including 5g/1a in 12 previous World Cup matches (2014, '18, '22).
World Cup history
Belgium will be making their 15th World Cup appearance
Their best performance came at Russia 2018 with a third-place finish.
Expectations
As a top 10 team in the FIFA men’s rankings, Belgium are expected to contend for the top spot in Group G and make a run in what is likely the final World Cup cycle for the core of the country’s ‘Golden Generation’.
- FIFA World Ranking: 29th
- How they qualified: CAF qualifying Group A winners
- Head coach: Hossam Hassan
Key players
- Mohamed Salah: Egypt's biggest star and second all-time leading scorer, Salah is coming off a legendary nine-season stint with Liverpool FC that's among the greatest in Premier League history.
- Omar Marmoush: The Manchester City striker added to his trophy haul in 2025–26, winning both the FA Cup and EFL Cup with the club.
- Mahmoud Trézéguet: The veteran winger currently stars for Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly following stints across Europe with the likes of Anderlecht, Aston Villa and Trabzonspor.
World Cup history
Egypt will be making their fourth World Cup appearance and first trip since 2018
Their most successful tournament was in 1934 when they made the Round of 16.
Expectations
Egypt (29th ranked) will likely battle Iran (21st ranked) for automatic advancement in Group G. They could also advance as one of the best third-place finishers.
- FIFA World Ranking: 21st
- How they qualified: AFC qualifying Group A (third round) winners
- Head coach: Amir Ghalenoei
Key players
- Mehdi Taremi: The veteran striker scored a famous overhead kick against Chelsea in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League for Porto and later earned a move to Inter Milan - a first for an Iranian player. Taremi currently stars for Greek powerhouse Olympiacos.
- Alireza Jahanbakhsh: Another record-setting Iranian, Jahanbakhsh made history in the Eredivisie, winning the Golden Boot in the 2017–18 season after scoring 21 goals for AZ Alkmaar.
- Saman Ghoddos: Known for his versatility, Ghoddos brings valuable European experience, including a spell in the Premier League with Brentford FC from 2021–24.
World Cup history
Iran will be making their seventh World Cup appearance.
Team Melli has never made it past the group stage.
Expectations
As the second-highest-ranked team (21st) in Group G, Iran will be expected to challenge for a place in the knockout stages.
- FIFA World Ranking: 85th
- How they qualified: Clinching OFC's single qualifying spot
- Head coach: Darren Bazeley
Key players
- Chris Wood: One of the most experienced New Zealanders in Premier League history, Wood has well over 250 appearances in England's top flight with the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and current club Nottingham Forest.
- Michael Boxall: A Minnesota United legend, Boxall is the Loons' all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes while anchoring the defense as club captain.
- Finn Surman: The 22-year-old center back has emerged as one of MLS's brightest young defenders since joining the Portland Timbers in July 2024.
World Cup history
New Zealand will be making their third World Cup appearance and first trip since 2010.
The All Whites have never made it past the group stage, although they went undefeated with three draws at South Africa 2010.
Expectations
As the lowest-ranked team in Group G according to FIFA's official men's rankings, New Zealand will hope to spring a few surprises at this summer's tournament.