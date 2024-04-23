Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps, Austin FC win rivalry showdowns

The Galaxy, for better or worse, have officially earned the title of the league’s most entertaining team after their 4-3 win over San Jose. LA are second in the league in expected goals created and second to last in the league in expected goals allowed. They want to be in a track meet and, considering the quality of their front four, they’re going to outrun you once the game gets there. Despite giving up the fourth-most goals (15) in the West, LA have the best points-per-game rate (2.0) in the league.