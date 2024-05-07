Power Rankings: Toronto FC keep rising, Nashville SC rebound

The Power Rankings are voted on by something like 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. For the second straight week, I still think Columbus should be first. Yes, I saw what Messi did. But one team beat Monterrey and the other didn’t. Just saying.

What a week in MLS. Lionel Messi broke several records, Chicho Arango scored and Minnesota won on the road. It was truly a week unlike any other.

The potential for a deep Concacaf Champions Cup run derailing this team is gone and all that’s left is a healthy and rested Lionel Messi doing this every week.

Can we at least call the MVP race? The Herons still have injuries and flaws, but nothing else matters as long as Messi is available. That might change once Copa América comes around, but Miami should have enough to stay at the top until he’s back. At that point, who’s going to catch them?

The Crew locked up their place in the Concacaf Champions Cup final after going down to Monterrey and playing like this…

I mean, who goes to one of the two biggest clubs in North America in a semifinal and absolutely embarrasses them with the ball?

Now, we have to wait and see if they can pull off one more against Pachuca. Are you going to doubt them at this point?

You can’t heap enough praise on club president/general manager Tim Bezbatchenko and head coach Wilfried Nancy for what they’ve built in Columbus. The Crew are arguably the best-run organization in MLS and they’re being rewarded for it on the pitch with historic win after historic win.

He is one with the force and the force is with him

That’s nine goals and seven assists in 11 starts. He’s the no-questions-asked front-runner for MVP (non-Messi division) and RSL are flying because of it. They’re sitting on top of the Western Conference after 11 games.

Other than Lucho Acosta scoring 17 seconds into the match and new striker Kevin Kelsy making his debut, there’s not much to say about Cincy ’s 1-0 win at Orlando . They’re just out here getting the job done. Same as it ever was.

Oluwaseyi has scored in each of his first three MLS starts and is up to five goals and two assists in just 348 minutes. Per FBref, he’s only second to Messi and Luis Suárez in goal contributions per 90 and is just behind Messi and tied with Suárez in non-penalty xG+xA per 90.

It’s not just Oluwaseyi who’s thriving, though. Robin Lod has returned from last year’s season-ending injury by playing the best ball of his career. He’s fourth in MLS in goal contributions per 90 and leading the league in expected assists per game. He’s more than made up for Emanuel Reynoso’s absence and is the key reason why the Loons are tied for a league-best 2.00 points per game.