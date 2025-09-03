Power Rankings: Streaking Charlotte FC surge into top five

What a week in MLS.
Seattle won a trophy, San Diego beat a team from California and Toronto FC played to a draw. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
In their biggest match of the season, the Union went on the road to FC Cincinnati and survived a 60th-minute red card to earn a potentially season-making 1-0 win. They’re five points clear of Cincy at the top of the East now and one point ahead of San Diego in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
If they get this over the finish line, it will likely be thanks to their league-best defense. The Union are the only team in MLS who haven’t allowed 30+ goals this season. The win over Cincy marked their 11th clean sheet of the season.
Previous: 1-0 win at CIN | Next: 9/13 at VAN
San Diego spoiled the party for LAFC on Son Heung-Min’s BMO Stadium debut thanks to this dagger from Anders Dreyer (via an involuntary-noise-inducing pass from Jeppe Tverskov).
That’s Dreyer’s 14th goal of the season and 32nd goal contribution. He’s your leader in the clubhouse for Landon Donovan MLS MVP. And San Diego are your leader in the West. They’ve earned seven straight wins on the road and have put five points between themselves and second-place Minnesota United.
By the way, they’re five for five against in-state competition now.
Previous: 2-1 win at LAFC | Next: 9/13 vs. MIN
Academy products Obed Vargas, Paul Rothrock and Reed Baker-Whiting all started. Former Tacoma Defiance signing Osaze De Rosario scored the opener, and fellow former Defiance player Georgi Minoungou earned a late penalty as Seattle’s talent development pipeline absolutely whomped Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, 3-0, in the Leagues Cup final. Nearly 70,000 showed up to watch a side missing two DPs and a litany of other contributors outpace the league’s most talked-about side.
It’s Seattle’s ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009 and it’s a tremendous credit to the club and the team’s depth. They’ve played the kids, and the kids have rewarded them with their first trophy of the season. Considering how the Sounders have played as of late and, ya know, the fact they’re the Sounders, would you really be surprised if they earned a second trophy at the end of the season?
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/13 vs. LA
The second-longest winning streak in MLS history belongs to Charlotte after a 2-1 victory over New England made it eight straight. They’re one win away from tying 2018 Seattle for the record. If they tie it, they’ll do it in a huge six-pointer against Miami. There’s still work to do, but a top-four finish is well within reach now.
Idan Toklomati scored the winner in this one, by the way. The 21-year-old is up to eight goals and four assists this year.
Previous: 2-1 win at NE | Next: 9/13 vs. MIA
Tani Oluwayesi has departed for Villarreal, but they’ll probably be just fine in attack if Robin Lod has this in him every week.
That’s (probably) too much to ask, but the Loons will probably be fine either way. Oluwaseyi will certainly be missed, though. They could have used an extra boost in attack in their 1-1 draw with Portland.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. POR | Next: 9/13 at SD
At what point should the narrative turn towards an open and honest discussion about whether the Messi era has come up short in Miami? Plenty of teams would be ecstatic about a Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield win over two years, but expectations are and should be different when you have the best player on the planet. Besides that initial Leagues Cup run on Messi’s arrival, they’ve yet to truly show up in big moments. That was once again the case in Sunday's Leagues Cup final loss against Seattle.
They still have a shot at a second straight Supporters’ Shield, but it’s going to be an uphill battle from here. If they can’t get it done in the playoffs…well, a trophy-less year in Miami would certainly be something.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/13 at CLT
The Vancouver Whitecaps are still on a late summer break. They’re back to squeeze in their final seven games starting on Sept. 13. It wouldn’t be surprising to see that rest do them a whole lot of good after a congested schedule.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/13 vs. PHI
Even in MLS, it’s tough to outrun your underlying numbers. The warning signs have been flashing for Cincy all year. Now, after a 1-0 loss to Philly made it four scoreless games in their last five MLS matches and three straight home losses, the cracks are starting to show.
Their end-of-year goal is rapidly changing from “Win the Shield” to “Hold onto a home playoff spot.” Six points separate Cincy and seventh-place Columbus and the Crew have a game in hand.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. PHI | Next: 9/13 vs. NSH
Orlando were playing some of the best ball in the league before a 5-1 loss to Nashville on Aug. 23. They rotated that night to prepare for their two upcoming Leagues Cup matches, then proceeded to fall late against Inter Miami and drop the Third-Place match to the LA Galaxy, which would have secured a Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
They get a much-needed week off to regroup before a perilous six-game run to the finish line.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/13 at DC
Nashville desperately needed this international break. A 1-0 loss to Atlanta made it four losses in five. They get a week off to reset before a make-or-break three-game stretch that features road trips to Cincy and Orlando with a US Open Cup semifinal against Philadelphia sandwiched in between.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. ATL | Next: 9/13 at CIN
Son Heung-Min had his home debut ruined by a special San Diego side. They weren’t overrun at all though in a 2-1 loss. The final xG tally came in at 2.7 to 0.7 in favor of LAFC. Tough break.
The same can be said about losing midfielder Igor Jesus for the season after he tore his ACL. LAFC have had better weeks.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. SD | Next: 9/13 at SJ
New DP Wessam Abou Ali’s first start ended in a scoreless road draw against the New York Red Bulls. The Crew only have one MLS win since July 12 and have slipped to seventh place in the East. It’s unfamiliar territory for Wilfried Nancy and company.
That said, the Crew are only four points out of a home playoff spot and will have every chance to make a push for a top-four place with six games remaining.
Previous: 0-0 draw at RBNY | Next: 9/13 at ATL
Ack.
A 2-1 loss to a D.C. United side playing for absolutely nothing when you’re jostling for critical playoff positioning is…it’s really not great. It’s especially rough when it’s by far the easiest match remaining on your schedule. When NYCFC returns after the break, they’ll go Chicago → Columbus → Charlotte → Miami → Red Bulls → Philly → Seattle to close the year.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. DC | Next: 9/13 at CHI
They couldn’t find a breakthrough in a 0-0 home draw against Columbus. Heading into the homestretch, it’s advantage Chicago in the race for the final playoff spot in the East. The Fire are one point behind with two games in hand.
Following up an MLS Cup appearance by scrapping and clawing to maintain your playoff streak is far below where expectations were entering the season.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. CLB | Next: 9/13 at POR
A 1-1 draw with Minnesota is a solid result but it seems like a top-four finish isn’t in the cards for Portland this year. The rest of the regular season is about integrating new signings while avoiding a slip back into a Wild Card spot.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MIN | Next: 9/13 vs. RBNY
Chicago took a needed week off after getting thumped by Philly a couple of weeks ago. They’ll enter their matchup with New England this weekend rested and with reason for optimism. New York’s draw with Columbus means the Fire are entering their final seven games with two games in hand and one point separating them and the ninth-place Red Bulls.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/6 vs. NE
For all the grief Austin FC got for their attacking performances at the start of the season, they’ve certainly turned a corner now. Their 3-1 win over San Jose marked the fifth time in their last six games that they’ve scored multiple goals.
It feels like they're within touching distance of locking up a playoff spot after last weekend's win. They’re as close to fourth-place Seattle (six points) as they are to 10th-place Houston.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. SJ | Next: 9/7 at SKC
Same as it ever was for the Quakes. Defensive issues doomed them in a 3-1 loss to Austin. Now they have to hold onto the final playoff spot in the West despite their final five games featuring matchups with LAFC, San Diego, Vancouver and Austin again.
Previous: 3-1 loss at ATX | Next: 9/13 vs. LAFC
Paxten Aaronson made his full debut as a DP (and looked lively) but that didn’t stop Colorado’s defense from allowing three goals in the final 20 minutes to Sporting KC in a difficult 4-2 loss.
They’re still above the line—four points ahead of 10th-place Houston—but they haven’t inspired much confidence over the last two weeks with back-to-back losses to the 13th and 15th place teams in the West.
Previous: 4-2 loss at SKC | Next: 9/13 vs. HOU
They desperately needed to stop the bleeding after going six matches without a win. They finally found three points again with their 3-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday. They’re still in 10th place, with winnable games against LA and Colorado up next.
Previous: 3-2 loss at STL | Next: 9/6 vs. LA
No match for Real Salt Lake last week or this week. They’ll be back on Sept. 13 against SKC. They’re four points back of ninth-place San Jose with two games in hand.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/13 vs. SKC
The Revs came up short in a 2-1 loss to Charlotte. They probably deserved at least a point for their trouble. They were the better side for most of the night.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CLT | Next: 9/6 at CHI
Nothing for FC Dallas last weekend. They’re back on Saturday against St. Louis in an absolute must-win match to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/6 at STL
After all this, the Galaxy are back in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their third-place finish in Leagues Cup doesn’t totally make up for everything else this year, but they’ll get to head into next year with a healthy Riqui Puig and an immediate chance at a major trophy. That’s a lot to take solace in.
Previous: Bye | Next: 9/6 at HOU
Previous: 4-2 win vs. COL | Next: 9/7 vs. ATX
Atlanta may have finally found a way to sneak some optimism into their bleakest-ever season. They earned their first road win of the year in a 1-0 win at Nashville and seem to be finding solutions in their defensive spine with Jayden Hibbert in goal, Enea Mihaj at centerback and Steven Alzate in midfield.
Previous: 1-0 win at NSH | Next: 9/13 vs. CLB
The Reds drew 1-1 against CF Montréal. They haven’t won in their last four games. But they haven’t lost either.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. MTL | Next: 9/13 at NE
New DP midfielder Iván Jaime debuted in the 1-1 draw with Toronto and Dante Sealy scored his fourth goal in five matches.
Previous: 1-1 draw at TOR | Next: 9/13 vs. STL
D.C. is doing an admirable job of dragging everyone else down with them. The East’s last-place team followed up a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami with a 2-1 win over NYCFC, which could cause real issues for the Pigeons in the standings.
Their next four matches are against Orlando, Miami again, Philadelphia, and Charlotte. Those sides should beware of a team going out swinging.
Previous: 2-1 win at NYC | Next: 9/13 vs. ORL
A 3-2 loss to Houston has them just two points ahead of last-place LA. The Galaxy have a game in hand.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. HOU | Next: 9/6 vs. DAL