Power Rankings: Streaking Charlotte FC surge into top five

At what point should the narrative turn towards an open and honest discussion about whether the Messi era has come up short in Miami? Plenty of teams would be ecstatic about a Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield win over two years, but expectations are and should be different when you have the best player on the planet. Besides that initial Leagues Cup run on Messi’s arrival, they’ve yet to truly show up in big moments. That was once again the case in Sunday's Leagues Cup final loss against Seattle.