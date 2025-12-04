MLS Cup 2025 predictions: Inter Miami or Vancouver Whitecaps?

It all comes down to this: Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday for MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Who has the edge? Are Miami the favorite as Chase Stadium hosts? Will Vancouver's magical season end with lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?

My heart says the Whitecaps will win. I love watching this team. I love their story. But I don't think Messi will be denied. This is one of those games where in the biggest moments, the biggest player turns it on and makes a difference. Miami get the win at home.

MLS Cup has two of the best teams we've seen all season. I expect goals, and if this game goes back and forth, I’m picking the team that has Messi. Miami win 3-2.

While Vancouver have no weaknesses anywhere on the field and are probably a better team than Miami, an inspired Messi is unstoppable.

Messi is playing at an insane level, but more importantly, Inter Miami seem to have fixed most of their defensive issues. The only way I can see Vancouver winning is if they're committed to really pressing Inter's build-up. My guess: Miami win 3-1.

This is probably the best we've seen Inter Miami and Vancouver play all year, and we've got one of the best and well-balanced MLS Cups in league history. But when you have Messi, you’re always going to be the favorite.

Lionel Messi is in amazing form lately and gets the job done in MLS Cup. Inter Miami have found a better balance with their defense lately, too.

Steve Cangialosi, Play-by-Play Announcer

I think it ends 2-2, then Vancouver win in penalty kicks. Tristan Blackmon helps limit Tadeo Allende's runs in behind. Thomas Müller leads the Vancouver press and gives Inter Miami a unique challenge. I also trust Yohei Takaoka more than Rocco Ríos Novo in a shootout. But of course, all of this goes sideways if Messi decides to own the day.

Kyndra De St. Aubin, Match Analyst

Vancouver embrace the underdog role and will want to spoil the Miami party. Müller's personality is infectious, and they’ve finished out games without him even on the field lately. The Whitecaps aren't intimidated by any stars, just like we saw against LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals, and they've already overcome so much this year.

Kaylyn Kyle, Studio Host & Analyst

I think the Whitecaps win and pull off the biggest upset in MLS Cup history. They also have, in my view, the best coach in Major League Soccer when it comes to adjusting tactics in-game and with multiple different XIs. Jesper Sørensen's game management is the best I’ve seen this season, and they've proven they can win on the road.

Dax McCarty, Studio Analyst

Vancouver have been the most balanced team in MLS the entire year. They have a great goalkeeper, defensive stability, an identity that's easy to see every time they step on the field, and match-winners. They won't be scared to go into Miami because they've already done it before in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and played them off the pitch.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, Studio Analyst