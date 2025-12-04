Mario Götze shares Thomas Müller's "secret weapon"

If there's anybody who knows about delivering in big moments, it's Mario Götze.
Back in 2014, the German icon came off the bench to score an extra-time winner in the FIFA World Cup Final and secure his country's fourth World Cup title.
Götze's teammate on the day? Fellow German legend Thomas Müller. Their opponent? None other than Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Having faced off 10 times throughout their storied careers, Müller and Messi are now set for their first meeting in a final since that infamous summer night in Rio de Janeiro when Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
"When I look back now, in that moment, you don't think so much. It’s just happening out of instinct," recalled Götze during an exclusive interview on Club & Country.
"... There are always a lot of things that come together in the moment. Of course, you have to work hard. Of course, you have to have that talent, and you also need that luck, and I think you just need to prepare yourself and then hope that that moment comes."
Close connection
Götze has as much first-hand experience with Müller's brilliance as nearly anyone.
Both received their first international call-ups in 2010, played together intermittently for over a decade with Germany, spent three seasons together at Bayern Munich (2013-16), and also played against each other consistently throughout their Bundesliga careers.
"His secret weapon?" Götze pondered. "I would say it’s the resilience he has, the mental resilience. It doesn't matter if he scores or if he misses a chance; the next time he will be there, even in training or in the game, he will score. He just keeps going. And I think that's an amazing trait, and he's very disciplined about it."
Müller joined Vancouver in August after 17 seasons with Bayern, starting a new chapter in MLS. He's more than delivered on the pitch with 9g/4a in 12 games, and provided infectious leadership for an already strong team.
"He’s a great guy, he’s a funny guy, and I think also his performance and his drive to win, even in training, I think this is exceptional. And that’s how he also managed his career on that level," said Götze.
"So that's a very, very good trait he has, and that's what also probably put him in that league, that he could perform every year, especially in Bayern Munich, and now also being in a final again."
The precious picture
Of course, Götze has a history with Messi as well.
Following his World Cup-winning goal against Argentina, Götze spotted Messi in the conference room and chased down Argentina's No. 10 for a notorious postgame photo of the pair that quickly went viral. It may not have been the ideal moment to ask, but purely out of respect, Götze didn't let the opportunity slip.
"I have seen since I was a little kid with Barcelona and how he played, and it was more like, nevertheless, the circumstance in the moment, of course, we just won the World Cup. And for me, it was just like meeting him, taking a photo with him, nevertheless, what happened before," he explained. "So it was more out of respect and what he already has achieved. But maybe it was not the best timing for me!"
Messi's legend has only grown over the past decade, including this year as he's tallied an MLS record 61 goal contributions across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"To a certain degree, of course, since I was a young kid and I saw him playing, he’s for sure an idol," said Götze. "And how he played and how he performed over these years, and then also to play against him was amazing."
MLS growth
Like many players around the world, Götze – who competes in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt – has kept an eye on MLS. He's seen the long-term development of the league over multiple decades and has been thoroughly impressed.
"I really like it. I follow it," Götze shared. "We have been with Frankfurt to the US for our preseason tour. So I follow it if I can, because the time differences, it depends on the East or West coast. … I know a couple of players there, and it's good to see how it has evolved over the last now 10-20 years."
That evolution has ultimately led to a rematch of one of the greatest World Cup finals in recent memory, as Messi and Müller battle in a mouthwatering MLS Cup.
In preparation, Götze left a message for his German compatriot: "Don't talk so much before the game. You can talk after the game, and hopefully you will win. See you soon."