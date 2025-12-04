Mario Götze shares Thomas Müller's "secret weapon"

If there's anybody who knows about delivering in big moments, it's Mario Götze.

"... There are always a lot of things that come together in the moment. Of course, you have to work hard. Of course, you have to have that talent, and you also need that luck, and I think you just need to prepare yourself and then hope that that moment comes."

"When I look back now, in that moment, you don't think so much. It’s just happening out of instinct," recalled Götze during an exclusive interview on Club & Country.

Having faced off 10 times throughout their storied careers, Müller and Messi are now set for their first meeting in a final since that infamous summer night in Rio de Janeiro when Inter Miami CF host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Back in 2014, the German icon came off the bench to score an extra-time winner in the FIFA World Cup Final and secure his country's fourth World Cup title.

"So that's a very, very good trait he has, and that's what also probably put him in that league, that he could perform every year, especially in Bayern Munich, and now also being in a final again."

"He’s a great guy, he’s a funny guy, and I think also his performance and his drive to win, even in training, I think this is exceptional. And that’s how he also managed his career on that level," said Götze.

Müller joined Vancouver in August after 17 seasons with Bayern, starting a new chapter in MLS. He's more than delivered on the pitch with 9g/4a in 12 games, and provided infectious leadership for an already strong team.

"His secret weapon?" Götze pondered. "I would say it’s the resilience he has, the mental resilience. It doesn't matter if he scores or if he misses a chance; the next time he will be there, even in training or in the game, he will score. He just keeps going. And I think that's an amazing trait, and he's very disciplined about it."

Both received their first international call-ups in 2010, played together intermittently for over a decade with Germany, spent three seasons together at Bayern Munich (2013-16), and also played against each other consistently throughout their Bundesliga careers.

The precious picture

Of course, Götze has a history with Messi as well.

Following his World Cup-winning goal against Argentina, Götze spotted Messi in the conference room and chased down Argentina's No. 10 for a notorious postgame photo of the pair that quickly went viral. It may not have been the ideal moment to ask, but purely out of respect, Götze didn't let the opportunity slip.

"I have seen since I was a little kid with Barcelona and how he played, and it was more like, nevertheless, the circumstance in the moment, of course, we just won the World Cup. And for me, it was just like meeting him, taking a photo with him, nevertheless, what happened before," he explained. "So it was more out of respect and what he already has achieved. But maybe it was not the best timing for me!"

Messi's legend has only grown over the past decade, including this year as he's tallied an MLS record 61 goal contributions across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.