LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus suffers season-ending knee injury

LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the club announced Friday.

Last weekend, Jesus got injured during the first half of LAFC's 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.

The 22-year-old Brazilian joined the Black & Gold ahead of the 2025 campaign from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora. He signed a long-term U22 Initiative contract.

This year, Jesus tallied 1g/1a in 37 matches across all competitions. His goal came in the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match on May 31, heading home a late equalizer in the club’s eventual 2-1 victory over Club América.

Jesus is LAFC's second player to suffer a season-ending injury in as many months. Center back Aaron Long recently suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon.