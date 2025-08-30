LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus suffers season-ending knee injury

LAFC midfielder Igor Jesus will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old Brazilian joined the Black & Gold ahead of the 2025 campaign from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora. He signed a long-term U22 Initiative contract.
This year, Jesus tallied 1g/1a in 37 matches across all competitions. His goal came in the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match on May 31, heading home a late equalizer in the club’s eventual 2-1 victory over Club América.
Jesus is LAFC's second player to suffer a season-ending injury in as many months. Center back Aaron Long recently suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon.
Without Jesus, LAFC's midfield is led by Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman and Mathieu Choinière. Earlier this summer, they acquired Andrew Moran on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.