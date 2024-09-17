Power Rankings: Riqui Puig & LA Galaxy get El Tráfico bump

Vancouver followed up a 0-0 draw with Dallas by beating San Jose 2-0. New DP Stuart Armstrong got on the board in that one. The Whitecaps have at least a game in hand on nearly everyone in front of them and are only three points behind second-place LAFC. Things are about to get a whole lot more difficult though. They get Houston and LA this week, a Canadian Championship final and Portland next week, then matchups with Seattle, Minnesota, LAFC and Real Salt Lake. It doesn’t let up.