Your Monday Kickoff: How legit is Orlando City’s late-season turnaround?

Two teams in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings are trending in very different directions as they battle it out for the conference's last home playoff spot. It seems like we’re on an obvious trajectory toward an inevitable end. I have some questions before we get there.

How real is Orlando City’s latest run?

The Lions have quietly been putting together one of the best stretches in MLS right now. It’s hard to notice when they’ve been climbing the bottom half of the Eastern standings, but they’ve earned 22 points over their last 10 MLS games. They’re up to fifth in the conference and, considering how miserable the New Yorks and Charlotte have been the last couple of months, they’re probably going to finish fourth.

The shift in fortune has largely coincided with shifting DP attacker Martín Ojeda into the No. 10 spot. Orlando tried a few folks there throughout the season. And, yeah, not aiming higher than picking up an aging Nico Lodeiro to fill that role this offseason still feels like a missed opportunity. But Ojeda has been a productive presence during this run. Since he joined the starting lineup back on June 28, he has two goals and six assists over nine MLS games.

Orlando have been on a 2.11 points per game pace over that stretch. We saw them get hot like this last year, though. In the end, that run felt more like smoke and mirrors than anything. Orlando were overperforming their underlying numbers in the second half by a hilarious and unrepeatable amount. When they crashed out of the playoffs, it didn’t really come as a surprise. When they basically ran it back with largely the same group this year, it didn’t come as a total surprise they struggled out of the gate.

To walk that out a bit further: From June 28 of last year until the end of 2023 - a 15-game stretch - the Lions put up an MLS-best pace of 2.33 points per game while their underlying numbers had them at a rate of 1.48 expected points per game. This season, they’re on a 1.43 points per game pace.

Over the latest run of good form though, their underlying numbers have been among the league’s best. Per American Soccer Analysis (ASA), they’ve created and allowed chances at a rate of 1.71 expected points per game. Just four teams in MLS have been better over that span. Yes, they’re still overperforming, but not by last year’s comical, Inter Miami-esque margin. They aren’t falling rear backwards into these results.

That being said…

Here is a list of all the teams Orlando City have beaten over the last 10 games that are in seventh place or higher:

And here’s the list of teams they’ve beaten that are above the playoff line: Toronto FC (8th place in the East), D.C. United (9th place in the East)

Sooooo… yeah. Five of their seven wins in that 10-game run we mentioned earlier are against Nashville, New England and Chicago. They’ve beaten both 14th-place Nashville and 15th-place New England twice.

Orlando are undeniably playing better ball. You can only beat the teams that are put in front of you. But it’s fair to wonder what’ll happen when they start going up against serious competition again.