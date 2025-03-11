Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union, Vancouver Whitecaps defy expectations

Seattle didn’t get LAFC’s best shot in a battle of rotated lineups (and Pedro de la Vega left the game early with an injury… again), but it doesn’t matter how you kill the boogeyman as long as you finish the job. The Sounders piled on in a 5-2 win over a team that’s had their number over the last few seasons, and Jordan Morris became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 87 goals across all competitions.