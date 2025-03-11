Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union, Vancouver Whitecaps defy expectations

Inter Miami CF pulled out a result despite going down to 10 men, Atlanta United sputtered in the second half, the Philadelphia Union won by multiple goals and Vancouver Whitecaps FC scored twice at home. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com and are not the sole fault of the author. However, he is at fault for at least some of this and deserves your derision for that. Sorry.
Well.
They went down to 10 men for the third straight league game and… guess what? It didn’t matter. Nothing changes with this team. They just win. Plugging Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia into this lineup helps them keep winning.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. CLT | Next: 3/16 at ATL
Philly are a wagon.
They've started 2025 by winning their first three games, including Saturday’s 2-0 result in New England. Tai Baribo scored his sixth goal of the season (15g/2a in 21 MLS starts now) to extend his Golden Boot lead, and the Union already have a +7 goal differential early into head coach Bradley Carnell's tenure.
We’ve seen high-pressing teams get off to hot starts plenty of times in MLS. Can Philly keep this up as we get deeper into the year?
Previous: 2-0 win at NE | Next: 3/16 vs. NSH
Seattle didn’t get LAFC’s best shot in a battle of rotated lineups (and Pedro de la Vega left the game early with an injury… again), but it doesn’t matter how you kill the boogeyman as long as you finish the job. The Sounders piled on in a 5-2 win over a team that’s had their number over the last few seasons, and Jordan Morris became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 87 goals across all competitions.
Yeah, things could have gone a little better in their 0-0 CCC draw at home against Cruz Azul in Leg 1, but they’ll make that trade and like their chances in Mexico City.
Previous: 5-2 win vs. LAFC | Next: 3/15 at STL
A 1-1 draw at home against Tigres in CCC isn’t a bad result, but it’s going to take a special performance in the return leg to reach the quarterfinals. They at least took care of business against Toronto over the weekend.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. TOR | Next: 3/15 at CLT
For a while, it felt like LAFC would never beat the Crew again. Last week’s 3-0 win over Wilfried Nancy's team in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup meeting had to feel close to an exorcism.
Yeah, they rolled out a heavily-rotated side against Seattle over the weekend and got blasted, 5-2. But they’ll make that trade every time.
Previous: 5-2 loss at SEA | Next: 3/15 vs. ATX
If you’re not paying attention to the first-place, three-win Whitecaps, you might want to start.
Despite losing DP Stuart Armstrong and head coach Vanni Sartini, the ‘Caps have steadily piled up points to start the Jesper Sørensen era. They earned a 2-0 win over Montréal on Saturday after playing CF Monterrey to a midweek draw in CCC action.
Is there maybe, just maybe, a chance they can head to Mexico and pull off a huge upset? They'll need to do it without Ryan Gauld, who's expected to miss several weeks after injuring his knee over the weekend:
Previous: 2-0 win vs. MTL | Next: 3/15 at DAL
For the first time in seemingly forever, the Crew have a lot of work to do to course correct from a bad week. Columbus got steamrolled in a 3-0 loss at LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action, then got frustrated by Houston at home. They aren’t used to coming up short against LAFC… or anyone really.
It’s tough to count out a Wilfried Nancy-led team, but this might be too uphill a battle until they fully replace Cucho Hernández.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. HOU | Next: 3/15 at SD
It’s time for your regular reminder that Kelvin Yeboah is one of the best strikers in MLS. He scored the lone goal in Minnesota’s 1-0 win at San Jose. He’s up to nine goals in 11 MLS starts now.
Previous: 1-0 win at SJ | Next: 3/15 at SKC
It’s happening again.
San Diego earned their second-ever win thanks in part to Anders Dreyer’s stoppage-time winner. Dreyer and San Diego have looked like the genuine product through three games, and they've played one-and-a-half of those without Chucky Lozano (hamstring injury).
This weekend, can SDFC give their new fans their first home win in a big matchup with Columbus?
Previous: 3-1 win at RSL | Next: 3/15 vs. CLB
Charlotte went up a man for over 50 minutes against Inter Miami and lost 1-0 anyway. They had a huge opportunity to take three points in one of their toughest trips of the year and whiffed. The questions about their attack aren’t going anywhere, even as Wilfried Zaha lifts their floor.
Previous: 1-0 loss at MIA | Next: 3/15 vs. CIN
The Red Bulls rolled into Atlanta with a CVS-receipt-length injury list, then found a way to hold onto a 0-0 draw. They’ve allowed one goal in their first three games.
Previous: 0-0 draw at ATL | Next: 3/15 vs. ORL
Atlanta put together one of their best-ever halves against a New York team that’s had their number from the Five Stripes’ first game as a club. But they couldn’t find the net in the first half and came out flat (for the third straight week) in the second half. The result: A disappointing 0-0 draw that could have been more.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. RBNY | Next: 3/16 vs. MIA
The Quakes couldn’t keep up their early-season run of form, falling 1-0 to a solid Minnesota United side. They're improved under Bruce Arena, but this isn't exactly an overnight fix.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. MIN | Next: 3/15 vs. COL
It’s time for your regular reminder that Rafael Navarro is one of the better strikers in MLS. He scored the lone goal in Colorado’s 1-0 win at Austin to make it three goals in three games this season.
It’s been a somewhat up-and-down start for Colorado, considering how they came up short in CCC and against FC Dallas. But they’ve picked up five points in three MLS games, Navarro is hot, and they’ve claimed two clean sheets. All things considered, it’s been more up than anything.
Previous: 1-0 win at ATX | Next: 3/15 at SJ
It’s time for your regular reminder that Alonso Martínez is one of the best strikers in MLS. His second goal this season helped power NYCFC to a 2-1 win over Orlando, their first win of the season. He’s now scored 18 times across 22 MLS starts.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. ORL | Next: 3/15 vs. NE
The St. Louis attack finally got on track. They ceded possession for most of their trip to LA and still scored three goals on 2.6 xG worth of chances. They’ve now scored their first three goals of the year and are yet to concede, mostly due to standout play from goalkeeper Roman Bürki.
Previous: 3-0 win at LA | Next: 3/15 vs. SEA
Orlando came up short in a 2-1 loss at NYCFC despite getting a goal from Luis Muriel. They’ve picked up three points in their first three games this year. Their only win came against Toronto. We might be heading toward another typically slow start for Oscar Pareja’s side. Things usually work out eventually for this group, though.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NYC | Next: 3/15 at RBNY
Chicago were on their way to a road loss in Dallas until Andrew Gutman tied things up at 1-1 in the 82nd minute. Then Leonardo Barroso made it 2-1 two minutes later. And Hugo Cuypers converted a penalty to make it 3-1 a few minutes after that.
It’s probably not a repeatable outcome, but Chicago and Gregg Berhalter won’t care. It’s just nice to get win number one out of the way.
Previous: 3-1 win at DAL | Next: 3/15 at TOR
Dallas held a 1-0 lead at home entering the 81st minute of their matchup with Chicago. By the time the final whistle sounded, Chicago earned a 3-1 win. Maybe it's best to move on from this one as quickly as they can.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. CHI | Next: 3/15 vs. VAN
D.C. United earned their first W of the season in a 2-1 comeback against Sporting KC. They haven’t run a gauntlet in their first three games, but they're one of eight teams that enters Matchday 4 undefeated.
Regardless of their strength of schedule, D.C. are outpacing expectations. And it sure helps that Christian Benteke hasn't missed a beat:
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SKC | Next: 3/15 vs. MTL
You can’t panic too early into an MLS season… but, man, Austin’s 1-0 loss to Colorado made it three games and three 1-0 results despite reportedly spending around $30 million on their new front three. It’s maybe not panic-worthy, but it’s definitely disappointing.
How long are we going to have to wait for this attack to get rolling? And is it going to be too late for Austin to achieve their goals when they do?
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. COL | Next: 3/15 at LAFC
Uhh, Nashville are… fun? Maybe?
They’re at least using the ball in a way we’re not used to seeing. They even managed to create chances with it this weekend. Per Sportec, they generated 3.8 xG in their 2-0 win over Portland and have generally looked as entertaining as they’ve ever been. They’re taking real steps toward making good on their promise to evolve under B.J. Callaghan.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. POR | Next: 3/16 at PHI
RSL took an early lead on San Diego and then watched as it evaporated in stoppage time of a 3-1 loss. They’ve played five competitive games this year and arguably only looked decent against a CCC-fatigued Seattle side.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. SD | Next: 3/15 at HOU
The Dynamo are still looking for their first win of the year. There’s nothing to really complain about in the short term when you visit Columbus and earn a point.
Previous: 0-0 draw at CLB | Next: 3/15 vs. RSL
Portland giving up 3.8 xG worth of chances to Nashville is very, very far from ideal. The Timbers were well off the mark in a 2-0 road defeat this weekend. They’ve put in bad defensive efforts in two of their three games this year and, per FBref, have allowed the second-highest xG in MLS so far.
Previous: 2-0 loss at NSH | Next: 3/16 vs. LA
Yeah, the reigning champs are in real trouble.
LA are down 1-0 to Herediano in CCC and got thumped over the weekend by St. Louis. It’s going to be an uphill battle until they’re back to full health and we’re months away from that. Shiny trophy is still shiny at least.
Previous: 3-0 loss vs. STL | Next: 3/16 at POR
The Revs gave their roster a total makeover this offseason. Early returns on that makeover are less “90s movie character goes from outcast to popular student via montage” and more “oops, we accidentally gave you frosted tips and a perm.” New-look New England are still looking for their first win and first goal of the season.
We'll let Taylor Twellman have the floor:
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. PHI | Next: 3/15 at NYC
These early-season road trips would be brutal for any team. But seven road games to start the year while rolling out the youngest lineup in the league is a recipe for coming up empty-handed. Montréal are still looking for their first points this season after losing at Vancouver.
Previous: 2-0 loss at VAN | Next: 3/15 at DC
Toronto are still looking for their second point of the season after a 2-0 loss at FC Cincinnati.
Previous: 2-0 loss at CIN | Next: 3/15 vs. CHI
Ten. Straight. Losses.
Sporting KC blew a 1-0 second-half lead at D.C. United to push their losing streak into double digits. They haven’t won a competitive game since Sept. 18, 2024.
Previous: 2-1 loss at DC | Next: 3/15 vs. MIN