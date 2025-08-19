Charlotte FC acquire Drake Callender from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CLT receive: Drake Callender
- MIA receive: Up to $825k GAM, sell-on fee
Charlotte FC have acquired goalkeeper Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 27-year-old, Miami receive a guaranteed $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split into $400k in 2025 GAM and $350k in 2026 GAM. They could receive another $75k in conditional GAM as well.
Further, Miami retain a sell-on/trade percentage in the US international shot-stopper.
"Drake joins our squad with three-plus years of MLS experience and is entering a great stage for goalkeeper development," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"His MLS experience and recent national team call-ups make him a key piece to help strengthen our goalkeeping core as we continue to build the strongest squad possible for the run-in, but also an eye towards the future."
While at Miami, Callender posted 19 clean sheets in 118 appearances across all competitions. He won Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles, and was named a 2022 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalist.
Internationally, Callender had a backup role as the USMNT won two Concacaf Nations League titles (2023, '24). He awaits his senior debut.
Callender adds competition alongside 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, Charlotte's starter since their 2022 expansion season.
Meanwhile, Óscar Ustari has been Miami's primary starter this year. Rocco Ríos Novo and William Yarbrough offer depth at the position.
