Charlotte FC acquire Drake Callender from Inter Miami

In exchange for the 27-year-old, Miami receive a guaranteed $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split into $400k in 2025 GAM and $350k in 2026 GAM. They could receive another $75k in conditional GAM as well.

Further, Miami retain a sell-on/trade percentage in the US international shot-stopper.

"Drake joins our squad with three-plus years of MLS experience and is entering a great stage for goalkeeper development," said general manager Zoran Krneta.