FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Samuel Gidi 

FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Samuel Gidi from Slovakian top-flight side MŠK Žilina, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Gidi posted 7g/8a in 106 appearances with Žilina since debuting in 2022. Earlier this summer, he featured in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

"We’re excited to add Samuel to the team," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "He’s a talented midfielder with significant European experience despite his young age.