FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Samuel Gidi 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Samuel Gidi from Slovakian top-flight side MŠK Žilina, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Ghanaian is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
Gidi posted 7g/8a in 106 appearances with Žilina since debuting in 2022. Earlier this summer, he featured in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.
"We’re excited to add Samuel to the team," said Cincy general manager Chris Albright. "He’s a talented midfielder with significant European experience despite his young age.
"His versatility across the midfield and strong mentality make him an excellent fit for our group. We look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati."
Gidi joins a central midfield group that includes Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, Tah Brian Anunga and Stiven Jimenez. He is Cincy's second U22 player acquired this summer, alongside Venezuelan attacker Ender Echenique.
"I’m really happy to join this club," said Gidi. "I am always ready to give my all for the club, to achieve any goal set, and win some trophies."
The Orange & Blue are seeking their second-ever Supporters' Shield title, and currently lead the Eastern Conference with seven matches remaining (52 points; 16W-7L-4D). They're on track to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.
