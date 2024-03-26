Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC continue dream starts

The Power Rankings are voted on by like 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. That said, the 2024 MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings Committee may have also taken an international break last weekend and let some old computers they found lying around construct this week’s rankings. Who’s to say?

Lewis Morgan put on a show, the LA Galaxy struggled defensively, but looked great in attack, and the Seattle Sounders underperformed expectations. It was truly a week in MLS unlike any other.

Derrick Jones ’ red card in the 26th minute shaped Columbus ' 2-0 loss at Charlotte . It's one you try to quickly move on from.

The Loons got a week off to get to know new manager Eric Ramsay. They’re off to Philadelphia this weekend.

It looked like Sporting KC were set to cruise to a 2-0 win, but one 10-minute ambush showed just how scary LA are in attack.

It’s not a fluke. Joveljic is leading the league in expected goals (xG). Even with five goals, he’s actually underperforming his underlying numbers so far.

Even with LA’s defensive issues, there won’t be many teams that can go blow for blow with them, especially when Dejan Joveljic is putting up historic numbers. With his goal on Saturday, he became the first player since 1998 to score a goal in each of the first five games of the season.

The Red Bulls followed up their 3-0 loss at Columbus last week by putting a whooping on Inter Miami in Harrison. Lewis Morgan scored his third, fourth and fifth goals of the year and Dante Vanzeir provided his second, third, fourth and fifth assists of the season as the Red Bulls went on parade. They did it without Emil Forsberg in the lineup, too.

Maybe that shouldn’t be quite as surprising as it seems. Then again, we didn’t know exactly what kind of player Morgan would be a year after what became a season-ending injury. Turns out, he’s the same dynamic player who, other than an out-of-position year in Miami and last year’s injury, has been a highly productive attacker. Morgan put up 14 goals and four assists for the Red Bulls in 2022 and could be on track for a similar season this year.