Power Rankings: New England, LA Galaxy soar, Columbus slump after Week 5

Austin are still three games away from their first game at Q2 Stadium and in the midst of the toughest part of their schedule. Life is probably going to be pretty tough for a good second here. But it’s still pretty easy to see them getting better as the year goes on just like Nashville did last season. Don’t forget, they still have a DP to add to a team that looks advanced beyond their years tactically even if you maybe don’t want to look too closely at the xG those tactics have produced so far...